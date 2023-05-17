Former Eagle Shawn Andrews to open smoothie bar in Ocean City

Former Philadelphia Eagles offensive lineman Shawn Andrews and business partner Antonne Jones are bringing their highly touted smoothies to Ocean City.

Groovy Smoovies is headed to 611 East 8th St. later this month with a May 25 grand opening. The Hollywood-themed concept — with specialty drinks, fruit smoothie combos and freshly pressed juices named after movies (Beauty & the Peach, The Philly Wonka and West Side Smorey) — is expanding from its original Haddonfield location, which opened in 2020. Since opening, SJ Magazine has twice included Groovy Smoovies in its "Best of South Jersey" feature.

Last November, Andrews and Jones developed a franchising program to expand Groovie Smoovies throughout U.S., including new locations in New Jersey, Pennsylvania and Florida.

Andrews, 40, was drafted by the Eagles in the first round of the 2004 draft and made two Pro Bowls during his five seasons in Philly before a series of injuries and mental health struggles derailed his NFL career. In 2009, the Eagles signed Andrews' older brother, Stacy, but the two never played together due to both of their health issues.



Jones is a longtime business associate of "Shark Tank" investor and FUBU creator Daymond John, who supported the launch of the business and appeared at the smoothie bar for a meet-and-greet event last December.

Eagles fans may remember Andrews for his quirky rap video that referenced a viral photo of Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps smoking from a bong. In the YouTube clip, uploaded in 2011, Andrews rapped about how he liked to "get my Michael Phelps on," with an accompanying meme showing Phelps swimming over an image of Andrews and SpongeBob SquarePants.

Andrews reflected on his time in Philly during a 2013 appearance on 97.5 The Fanatic. He said he "felt like [he] was in a living hell" due to the behavior of some of his teammates, including quarterback Donovan McNabb.

"[McNabb] was a big part of my issues there," Andrews told the Inquirer. "Bully is a strong word, but he was degrading to me and spread rumors. It's bothered me that I haven't really spoken about it."

An Arkansas native, Andrews recently told the Arkansas Democrat Gazette that losing weight has helped with chronic pain from his playing days. Still, he said he wouldn't change his decision to pursue pro football.

"I would definitely say it's worth it because playing football is a short window, and you have a short time to make the most money you can," Andrews said. "I did pretty well. But the most important thing for me now is the time I get to spend with my family. Just the time I get with my family, man, it's really priceless."

Andrews had no past experience in the smoothie business but thought the concept was a good opportunity to start something with a friend.



“Antonne and I have been friends for years and always bounced different business ideas off one another,” Andrews said. “When Antonne mentioned opening a movie-themed smoothie shop, I was on board right away. Who doesn’t like a great smoothie and movie?”