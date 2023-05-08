Ocean City Pickle Company to bring new gourmet shop to Asbury Avenue

Pickle lovers will soon have a new place to shop for a selection of briny treats with the opening of Ocean City Pickle Company later this month.

The pickle-themed shop at 1324 Asbury Ave. will be the second storefront from the owners of the Smithville Pickle Company in the historic Galloway Township village.

"This location is bigger and will have more brands and flavors for all of our pickle lovers," the owners wrote on Facebook.

In addition to its selection of gourmet pickles, the shop in Ocean City will have more than 40 flavors of popcorn, seasoned pretzels, homemade ketchups and BBQ sauce. Other pickled products include asparagus, beets, mushrooms and carrots.

The U.S. is in the midst of a pickle craze that has seen growing interest in homemade pickle recipes and a slew of big brands introducing pickle-flavored snacks. Last summer, Martin House Brewing Co. in Fort Worth, Texas released a line of pickle-flavored sour beers that became trendy novelties. Singer Nick Jonas made a playful TikTok video about taste testing one the brewery's pickle beers last month.

Fast-food chain Sonic also jumped on the obsession with a pickle-flavored slush drink, pickle fries and a cheeseburger that goes heavy on pickles. Chips, sauces, dips, pizza toppings and seasonings have all been given the pickle treatment over the last year.

“There’s an interesting dynamic going on with pickles. About a decade ago we saw a resurging popularity for fried pickles, even though they had been around since the ‘60s,” Allen Bixby author and head chef at Notakeout.com, told The Food Institute last year. “Couple that with the Pan-Asian food boom, which brought new ranges and styles of pickled veggies, and you have a food thousands of years old, re-inserting itself to our culinary diorama."

In Philly, the pickle trend has been building momentum over the last several years, spurring the first Pickledelphia festival in 2018. The Fishtown Pickle Project, one of the participants in that event, specializes in small-batch refrigerator pickles with culinary-inspired flavors. The company's products are sold at stores throughout the region and they also hold classes to teach people how to make their own pickles at home.

Ocean City Pickle Company is on track to open Memorial Day weekend. The grand opening will feature free jars and discounts for the shop's first customers.