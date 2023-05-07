More Events:

Port Richmond Pierogi Festival returns next weekend with over 20 food vendors, live entertainment

The free event will take place at Gaul & Co. Malt House on Saturday, May 13 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
port richmond pierogi festival Provided Image/Gaul & Co. Malt House

The Port Richmond Pierogi Festival will be held on Saturday, May 13 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Gaul & Co. Malt House.

Pierogi lovers can check out a day full of festivities dedicated to the delicious dumplings, and Polish culture in general, next weekend in Philly's Port Richmond neighborhood.

The Port Richmond Pierogi Festival will be held on Saturday, May 13 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Gaul & Co. Malt House Port Richmond, located at 2619 E. Indiana Avenue. The annual event, hosted by neighborhood gastropub Gaul & Co. in partnership with events company State Street Events LLC, features a variety of traditional and unique versions of Polish dumplings, plus live entertainment, craft vendors and family-friendly activities.

MORE: Local artists will pay tribute to Jerry Blavat at this year's Italian Market Festival

Visitors to the free, indoor-outdoor festival can browse the food and beverage offerings at Gaul & Co., as well as the more-than 20 food vendors serving up their own take on the pierogi. Some vendors that have been announced so far include Donna’s Bar, La Roma, Pat’s Polish Deli, The Galley and Czwer’s Kielbasy.

There will also be over 100 crafters and artisans on location, such as the Art History 101 Mobile Truck, and live music performances will be provided by Ryan Beirderman, Ray Palmer, The Polka Band, and the Polish American String Band.

Kid-friendly festivities will be available, including carnival games, sand art, face painting and a fun house. 

Pierogi Fest celebrates the predominantly-Polish community in Port Richmond. It was launched in 2019, when over 10,000 people showed up to sample the popular Polish dumplings. The festival was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and returned last summer.

Port Richmond Pierogi Festival

Saturday, May 13
12 p.m. to 6 p.m. | Free to attend
Gaul & Co. Malt House Port Richmond
2619 E. Indiana Avenue, Philadelphia, PA 19134 

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

