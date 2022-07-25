Port Richmond Pierogi Festival set to celebrate the traditional Polish dumplings for first time since 2019

Gather to celebrate Polish culture with return of the Port Richmond Pierogi Festival next month. The indoor and outdoor event will feature more than 100 food, drink and craft vendors at Gaul & Co. Malt House.

The festival is set to run from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 20, and is free to attend.

"It's a Polish-cuisine neighborhood," Melissa Michalczyk, of State Stret Events, said about Port Richmond ahead of the event that had been scheduled to take place last summer. "If you go up and down the Allegheny corridor, it's just Polish restaurants after Polish bakeries and Polish candy stores."

The inaugural festival took place in 2019, and more than 10,000 people showed up to Campbell Square to sample the popular Polish dumplings. Pierogi fest was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, and an attempt by State Street Events to organize a smaller version in 2021 also ultimately was canceled days before it was set to occur.

There will be more than a dozen vendors serving pierogis at the festival. So far that list includes the Pierogi Factory, Czerw's, Donna's Bar, Dinner House Polish Cuisine, Pat's Polish Deli, Galicja Lounge and Restaurant, Nemi Mexican Restaurant and Bar and Gaul & Co. Malt House.

Some of the other food and drink vendors include Shirley's Fried Ice Cream, Hardy's Funnel Cakes, Ashley's Floating Floss and Monster Joe's Hot Sauce.

State Street Events still is accepting applications online for food and craft vendors. A complete list of vendors will be posted to the Port Richmond Pierogi Festival event page on Facebook in the coming weeks

The festival also will have two stages with DJ sets and live performances by the TKO Polka Band and other local musicians. Children can enjoy face painting and a balloon artist all day long.

Saturday, Aug. 20

Noon to 6 p.m. | Free

Gaul & Co. Malt House

2619 E. Indiana Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19134