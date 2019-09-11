Ocean City to host health and fitness expo

Ocean City, New Jersey, wants to help residents live healthier lives.

The Shore town is hosting a health, fitness and wellness expo on Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Ocean City Sports and Civic Center.

At the event, there will be speakers, fitness classes, healthy food and vendors. Stop by between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. for a free workout and pick up some tips from experts.

Below is the program, provided by the OCNJ Healthy Living Advisory Council.

10 a.m. – Expo begins

10:15-10:50 a.m. – Surfing, skateboarding, paddleboarding with Willie Fannon

11-11:30 a.m. – Dance class with Academy of Ballroom Dance

11:30 a.m.-noon – "Eating Well on a Budget with Healthy Food: Save Money and Save Your Life?” with Karen Ranzi

Noon – Dance class with Academy of Ballroom Dance

12:15-12:50 p.m. – "The Art of Pain Relief, Recovery, Performance and Prevention with the Gold Standard of Sports Therapy for World Class Athletes" with Dr. Mark Kemenosh

1-1:30 p.m. – Dance class with Academy of Ballroom Dance

1:30-1:45 p.m. – Group Zumba

1:45-2 p.m. – Bicycle safety with OCPD Officer Jen Elias

2 p.m. – Dance class with Academy of Ballroom Dance

2:15-3 p.m. – "Raising Healthy Kids" with Dr. Andy Mars

3-3:30 p.m. – Exercise with Michael Hartman

3:30-4 p.m. – Group yoga

4 p.m. – Expo ends

Saturday, Sept. 28

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Free

Ocean City Sports and Civic Center

840 E. 6th St., Ocean City, NJ 08226



