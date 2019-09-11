More Events:

September 11, 2019

Ocean City to host health and fitness expo

Stop by for a free workout and pick up some healthy living tips from experts

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Ocean City
Ocean City New Jersey fitness and health expo Photo by Houston Max/on Unsplash

Ocean City, New Jersey, wants to help residents live healthier lives

Ocean City, New Jersey, wants to help residents live healthier lives. 

The Shore town is hosting a health, fitness and wellness expo on Saturday, Sept. 28, at the Ocean City Sports and Civic Center.

RELATED: 3 hours a day on social media hikes risk of mental health issues for teens, study finds | Microplastics could be getting into our bodies, study says | Free yoga and barre classes to be offered at Drexel Square this fall

At the event, there will be speakers, fitness classes, healthy food and vendors. Stop by between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. for a free workout and pick up some tips from experts. 

Below is the program, provided by the OCNJ Healthy Living Advisory Council.

10 a.m. – Expo begins
10:15-10:50 a.m. – Surfing, skateboarding, paddleboarding with Willie Fannon
11-11:30 a.m. – Dance class with Academy of Ballroom Dance
11:30 a.m.-noon – "Eating Well on a Budget with Healthy Food: Save Money and Save Your Life?” with Karen Ranzi
Noon – Dance class with Academy of Ballroom Dance
12:15-12:50 p.m. – "The Art of Pain Relief, Recovery, Performance and Prevention with the Gold Standard of Sports Therapy for World Class Athletes" with Dr. Mark Kemenosh
1-1:30 p.m. – Dance class with Academy of Ballroom Dance
1:30-1:45 p.m. – Group Zumba
1:45-2 p.m. – Bicycle safety with OCPD Officer Jen Elias
2 p.m. – Dance class with Academy of Ballroom Dance
2:15-3 p.m. – "Raising Healthy Kids" with Dr. Andy Mars
3-3:30 p.m. – Exercise with Michael Hartman
3:30-4 p.m. – Group yoga
4 p.m. – Expo ends

Health & Fitness Expo

Saturday, Sept. 28
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. | Free
Ocean City Sports and Civic Center
840 E. 6th St., Ocean City, NJ 08226

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fitness Ocean City New Jersey Free Family-Friendly Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles vs. Falcons: Five matchups to watch
091119BrandonGraham

E-ZPass

You may have racked up big E-ZPass fines and not even know it
E-ZPass

Addiction

Trump administration to ban flavored e-cigarettes
Trump to ban flavored e-cigarettes

NHL

Wells Fargo Center introduces $25 standing room tickets to Flyers games
Assembly Room WFC

TV

Bam Margera opens up about 'mental breakdown' to Dr. Phil
Bam Margera Dr. Phil

Shopping

Shop Center City Saturday is back for second year
Rikumo, Japanese boutique in Center City

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved