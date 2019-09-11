More Health:

September 11, 2019

Microplastics could be getting into our bodies, study says

Researchers believe the tiny particles could be coming from food wrappers and bottles

Headshot - Virginia Streva
By Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Plastic
Microplastics found in the body Steve Johnson/Unsplash

A study published in Annals of Internal Medicine examined eight participants, aged 33 to 65, and found microplastics in every single stool sample submitted. Researchers said that it's possible the microplastics could be from food wrappers and plastic bottles.

Tiny bits of residual plastic, otherwise known as microplastics, could be seeping into our bodies, according to a new study. 

A study published in Annals of Internal Medicine examined eight participants, aged 33 to 65, and found microplastics in every single stool sample submitted, with an average of 20 microplastics per 10 grams of human stool. 

Researchers found 10 common types of microplastics in the samples, with two popular types of plastic, polypropylene and polyethylene terephthalate, being the most abundant. The microplastics found ranged from .05 to .5 millimeters in size. 

Participants were asked to keep a food diary for a week prior to submitting a sample. Upon examining what the participants ate over the course of the week, researchers said microplastics could be getting in from food wrappers and plastic bottles. 

The study featured participants from different countries around the globe, including Japan, Russia, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Italy, Poland, Finland, and Austria. All of the participants consumed meat and six of the participants ingested ocean-caught fish during the week.

However, it is unclear what kind of affects consuming microplastics has on the body. Recently, World Health Organization said that more analysis was needed in order to understand the true effects of microplastics on human health.

“Based on the limited information we have, microplastics in drinking water don’t appear to pose a health risk at current levels," said Dr. Maria Neira, director of WHO's public health department. "But we need to find out more. We also need to stop the rise in plastic pollution worldwide." 

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Headshot - Virginia Streva

Virginia Streva
PhillyVoice Staff

virginia@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Plastic United States Research

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles vs. Falcons: Five matchups to watch
091119BrandonGraham

E-ZPass

You may have racked up big E-ZPass fines and not even know it
E-ZPass

Adult Health

Naps may be good for your heart – but only a couple a week
Naps may reduce risk of stroke, heart attacks

Sixers

What we know about Mike Scott's tailgate scuffle before Sunday's Eagles game
090919-MikeScott-USAToday

TV

Bam Margera opens up about 'mental breakdown' to Dr. Phil
Bam Margera Dr. Phil

Shopping

Shop Center City Saturday is back for second year
Rikumo, Japanese boutique in Center City

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved