A new blood test for prostate cancer may prevent unnecessary biopsies

A new blood test can accurately detect aggressive forms of prostate cancer and may help men avoid unnecessary biopsies, according to researchers at Queen Mary University of London.

The current screening method measures the level of prostate specific antigen – a substance produced by the prostate – in the blood. Men with elevated PSA levels must then undergo a tissue biopsy to determine whether they have prostate cancer.

Though PSA levels can be higher in men who have prostate cancer, other factors can spike PSA levels. That results in a high number of false positives, researchers said.

