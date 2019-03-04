More Health:

March 04, 2019

New prostate cancer test now available at Cooper Health

Axumin scans detect recurrences earlier than other imaging methods

John Kopp
By John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff
Illness Prostate Cancer
Cooper University Hospital Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Cooper University Hospital in Camden, New Jersey.

Cooper University Health Care is now offering a new diagnostic test that can detect recurrent prostate cancer earlier than previous methods.

Cooper is the first South Jersey health system to use Axumin scans, which were approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration nearly three years ago.

Prostate cancer typically is detected through blood tests that measure prostate-specific antigens, or PSA, a protein produced by both cancerous and noncancerous tissue in the prostate.

Standard body and bone scans often are unable to identify the location of the cancer until the PSA level is excessively elevated. But Axumin scans can be used when the levels are much lower, allowing for earlier detection.

“Other imaging methods rely on physical changes in the body, whereas Axumin detects changes on the physiological level, which can develop weeks, even months earlier than physical changes,” Todd Siegal, interim chief of radiology at Cooper, said in a statement. "It ultimately presents a huge opportunity to fill the void in detecting early recurrence of prostate cancer."

The American Cancer Society estimates that nearly 175,000 new prostate cancer cases will be diagnosed this year, and kill about 31,620 people.

Follow John & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @WriterJohnKopp | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add John's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.


John Kopp

John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff

john@phillyvoice.com

Read more Illness Prostate Cancer Cooper University Health Care FDA American Cancer Society Cancer

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles-only mock draft, version 3.0
030319AJBrown

Odd News

Everything you wanted to know about the 'steel furnace letter' but were afraid to ask
27th and Girard Furnace Party

Celebrities

Ariana Grande spotted in Lancaster County at Target, Whole Foods
Ariana Grande

Real Estate

Former Sixers GM Sam Hinkie offers to lease Bryce Harper his Main Line mansion
021619_Bryce-Harper_usat

Family-Friendly

You can meet Gritty for free in King of Prussia
Gritty

Men's Health

Here's what you need to know about the 'massive stroke' that took Luke Perry's life
what is stroke luke perry usa today

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved