More Health:

August 22, 2019

Microplastics in drinking water likely do not pose a health risk at current levels, WHO says

But the World Health Organization says more analysis is needed

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Wellness Drinking Water
microplastic contamination drinking water theilr/Flickr

Drinking water.

Plastic pollution has become such a big environmental issue that even a mindless scroll on Facebook may lead to a video of a seal being cut from a tangled mess of plastic fishing net. But it affects humans, too.

The World Health Organization issued a statement on Thursday calling for further assessment of microplastics and their effect on human health. The organization also released a report outlining research efforts regarding the issue.

“Based on the limited information we have, microplastics in drinking water don’t appear to pose a health risk at current levels," said Dr. Maria Neira, director of WHO's public health department. "But we need to find out more. We also need to stop the rise in plastic pollution worldwide."

RELATED READ: Massive freshwater reservoir found off coast of New Jersey

Though data is limited, “microplastics larger than 150 micrometres are not likely to be absorbed in the human body and uptake of smaller particles is expected to be limited,” according to the WHO analysis. 

There is no clear definition of microplastics, but NPR reports that they are generally regarded as those formed when man-made plastics break down into small pieces measuring about the size of letters on a computer keyboard.

WHO holds that further research is needed on the impact of microplastic exposure on human health. That includes developing standard ways to measure microplastic levels in water and the efficacy of treatment processes.

Wastewater treatment is known to remove about 90 percent of microplastics from drinking water, but WHO recommends that drinking water suppliers increase efforts to remove “microbial pathogens and chemicals that are known risks to human health, such as those causing deadly diarrheal diseases.”

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Wellness Drinking Water United States World Health Organization Health News Plastic Pollution

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

The Q&A ... with Sixers forward (and cult hero) Mike Scott
042519-MikeScott-USAToday

Government

Police Commissioner Ross resigns amid details of affair and sexual harassment allegations against department
Richard Ross resigns Philadelphia police

Wellness

Free health screenings for Camden residents in September
camden health forum

Eagles

Eagles stock up / stock down at the conclusion of training camp practices
082119RasulDouglas

Food & Drink

Reading Terminal Market shop has best-ranked breakfast item in Pennsylvania
Apple Dumpling

Family-Friendly

Candytopia coming to Philadelphia's Fashion District for limited time
Candytopia coming to Fashion District Philadelphia

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved