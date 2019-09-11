More Health:

September 11, 2019

3 hours a day on social media hikes risk of mental health issues for teens, study finds

U.S. researchers say those adolescents are more anxious, depressed and aggressive

By PhillyVoice staff
Mental Health Social Media
Teen Girl on Social Media 09112019 Source/Image licensed by Ingram Image

.

Adolescents have a higher risk for mental health problems if they spend more than three hours a day on social media, according to researchers.

A new, observational study finds that teenagers active on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for hours daily were more likely to report feeling anxious, depressed and lonely.

Moreover, the research team from Johns Hopkins University, in Baltimore, Maryland, found these teens to be more aggressive, bully-minded, and anti-social.

MORE HEALTH: Tobacco sales to minors in Philly skyrocketed in 2018, health department says

The study, researchers said, suggests that early warning signs of psychological issues may be available to physicians who track how much time their high school-age patients are spending on social media.

Published in JAMA Psychiatry, the study had 6,600 Americans between ages 12 and 15 self-report on their social media usage.

The participants were asked if they had a social media account and they length of time spent on their account during a typical day: up to 30 minutes, more than 30 minutes, up to three hours, more than three hours, up to six hours, and more than six hours.

The cohort was then screened for mental health issues using GAIN-SS, an assessment used in general populations to quickly and accurately identify clients who would be flagged as having one or more behavioral health disorders.

Previous studies have suggested that social media can make teens more depressed.

"Future research should determine whether setting limits on daily social media use, increasing media literacy, and redesigning social media platforms are effective means of reducing the burden of mental health problems in this population," wrote lead author Kira E. Riehm, of the Department of Mental Health at the Bloomberg School of Public Health at Johns Hopkins.

PhillyVoice staff

Read more Mental Health Social Media United States Twitter Instagram Facebook Depression Johns Hopkins University Teen Health Anxiety

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles vs. Falcons: Five matchups to watch
091119BrandonGraham

E-ZPass

You may have racked up big E-ZPass fines and not even know it
E-ZPass

Adult Health

Naps may be good for your heart – but only a couple a week
Naps may reduce risk of stroke, heart attacks

Sixers

What we know about Mike Scott's tailgate scuffle before Sunday's Eagles game
090919-MikeScott-USAToday

TV

Bam Margera opens up about 'mental breakdown' to Dr. Phil
Bam Margera Dr. Phil

Shopping

Shop Center City Saturday is back for second year
Rikumo, Japanese boutique in Center City

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved