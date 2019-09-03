More Events:

September 03, 2019

Free yoga and barre classes to be offered at Drexel Square this fall

The outdoor workouts will take place at the new park by 30th Street Station

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Workouts
Carroll - Drexel Square and 30th Street Station Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The newly-completed Drexel Square near 30th Street Station.

Brandywine Realty Trust is introducing a free fitness series this fall at Drexel Square. The recently opened urban park at 30th and Market streets is the first completed project in the $3.5 billion Schuylkill Yards development.

In September and October, Philadelphians can join in barre and yoga at the park. The 45-minute classes will be hosted by instructors from West Philly's Tuck Barre & Yoga studio.

RELATED: Gritty 5K to take place week of Flyers home opener | Proceeds from rooftop cardio class with EverybodyFights trainer to go to PSPCA

Barre will take place on Tuesday evenings, starting at 5:30 p.m., while yoga will take place at 9 a.m. on Saturdays.

The series will kick off on Tuesday, Sept. 10, and the first 100 guests will receive branded yoga mats.

Below are all the upcoming dates the free classes will be held this fall.

Barre

Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m.

• Sept. 10
• Sept. 17
• Sept. 24
• Oct. 1
• Oct. 8
• Oct. 15
• Oct. 22
• Oct. 29

Yoga

Saturdays at 9 a.m.

• Sept. 14
• Sept. 21
• Sept. 28
• Oct. 5
• Oct. 12
• Oct. 19
• Oct. 26

Work It Series

Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 9 a.m.
Free
Drexel Square
30th and Market streets

