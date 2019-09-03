Free yoga and barre classes to be offered at Drexel Square this fall

Brandywine Realty Trust is introducing a free fitness series this fall at Drexel Square. The recently opened urban park at 30th and Market streets is the first completed project in the $3.5 billion Schuylkill Yards development.



In September and October, Philadelphians can join in barre and yoga at the park. The 45-minute classes will be hosted by instructors from West Philly's Tuck Barre & Yoga studio.

Barre will take place on Tuesday evenings, starting at 5:30 p.m., while yoga will take place at 9 a.m. on Saturdays.

The series will kick off on Tuesday, Sept. 10, and the first 100 guests will receive branded yoga mats.

Below are all the upcoming dates the free classes will be held this fall.

Barre

Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m.

• Sept. 10

• Sept. 17

• Sept. 24

• Oct. 1

• Oct. 8

• Oct. 15

• Oct. 22

• Oct. 29

Yoga

Saturdays at 9 a.m.

• Sept. 14

• Sept. 21

• Sept. 28

• Oct. 5

• Oct. 12

• Oct. 19

• Oct. 26

Work It Series

Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m. and Saturdays at 9 a.m.

Free

Drexel Square

30th and Market streets



