Oktoberfest at Morey's Pier brings live music, German beer to Wildwood this fall

Morey's Pier in Wildwood, New Jersey is hosting four consecutive weekends of Oktoberfest festivities this fall.

Festivities at the seaside amusement park kick off on Friday, Sept. 17 at 5:45 p.m. with a ceremonial keg tapping of Warsteinier beer at the Oktoberfest hub, Wilhelm's Bier Garten.

The German-themed fun will take place on four weekends: Sept. 17-19, Sept. 24- 26, Oct. 1-3 and Oct. 8-10.

Morey's Piers' Oktoberfest will run 6-10 p.m. on Friday nights, noon to 11 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.

There will be German draft beer, as well as local and domestic imports and wine. Visitors can eat German fare like Bavarian pretzels, roasted chicken, bratwurst and knockwurst on a pretzel roll. Jumbo's Grub and Pub will serve Bavarian pretzels, bratwurst, German potato salad and schnitzel.

Kids can go to the "RootBier Garten" near the Wave Swinger for activities like pumpkin decorating. Wristbands for kids ages 12 and younger will get them a free souvenir root beer cup.

Guests can watch bands perform at the Coca-Cola stage at Mariner's Pier near the Giant Wheel during the Oktoberfest weekends. Performances will be on Fridays from 6:30-10:30 p.m., Saturdays from 1-5 p.m. and again from 6:30-10:30 p.m. and Sundays from 1-4 p.m.

Oktoberfest ride wristbands are available for purchase online now through Sunday, Oct. 10 starting at $29. The price is $44 at the door.

