More Events:

August 20, 2021

Oktoberfest at Morey's Pier brings live music, German beer to Wildwood this fall

There will be four weekends of festivities at the Jersey Shore amusement park

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Festivals Oktoberfest
Morey's Pier Oktoberfest Courtesy/Morey's Pier

Morey's Pier is hosting four consecutive weekends of Oktoberfest celebrations starting Sept. 17 with live music, food and beer.

Morey's Pier in Wildwood, New Jersey is hosting four consecutive weekends of Oktoberfest festivities this fall.

Festivities at the seaside amusement park kick off on Friday, Sept. 17 at 5:45 p.m. with a ceremonial keg tapping of Warsteinier beer at the Oktoberfest hub, Wilhelm's Bier Garten.

RELATED: Simone Biles, Olympic teammates heading to Philly for Gold Over America Tour | Dilworth Park's fall lineup includes Harvest Weekend, hay maze, local vendors | Kids get in for free at Museum of the American Revolution this Labor Day

The German-themed fun will take place on four weekends: Sept. 17-19, Sept. 24- 26, Oct. 1-3 and Oct. 8-10. 

Morey's Piers' Oktoberfest will run 6-10 p.m. on Friday nights, noon to 11 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.

There will be German draft beer, as well as local and domestic imports and wine. Visitors can eat German fare like Bavarian pretzels, roasted chicken, bratwurst and knockwurst on a pretzel roll. Jumbo's Grub and Pub will serve Bavarian pretzels, bratwurst, German potato salad and schnitzel.

Kids can go to the "RootBier Garten" near the Wave Swinger for activities like pumpkin decorating. Wristbands for kids ages 12 and younger will get them a free souvenir root beer cup.

Guests can watch bands perform at the Coca-Cola stage at Mariner's Pier near the Giant Wheel during the Oktoberfest weekends. Performances will be on Fridays from 6:30-10:30 p.m., Saturdays from 1-5 p.m. and again from 6:30-10:30 p.m. and Sundays from 1-4 p.m.

Oktoberfest ride wristbands are available for purchase online now through Sunday, Oct. 10 starting at $29. The price is $44 at the door.

Oktoberfest at Morey's Piers

Weekends from Sept. 17 through Oct. 10
6-10 p.m. Fridays, noon to 11 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays
Morey's Pier
3501 Boardwalk, Wildwood, N.J. 08260

Follow Hannah & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @hannah_kanik | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Hannah's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Hannah Kanik

Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff

hkanik@phillyvoice.com

Read more Festivals Oktoberfest Wildwood Family-Friendly Jersey Shore New Jersey

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles training camp notes, Day 12: Some positive (and negative) injury news
Devonta-smith-injury_080221_usat

Sponsored

Book a getaway in Montco with access to savings worth over $1,000
Limited - Valley Forge - Friends at bat

History

Rare, Alexander Hamilton-signed historical documents to be sold at Philly auction
Alexander Hamilton documents auction Philly

Prevention

Vaccines sharply reduced COVID-19 deaths in New Jersey, Pennsylvania
COVID-19 deaths prevented

Business

Lockheed Martin's Sikorsky helicopter plant in Coatesville to shut down next March
Lockheed Martin Sikorsky Plant Coatesville

Performances

Simone Biles, Olympic teammates heading to Philly for Gold Over America Tour
Gold Over America Tour

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - 219-29 S 18TH STREET #709

FOR RENT! One-of-a-kind 2 bed, 2.5 bath with a private terrace that sits atop Rittenhouse Square! Private terrace accessible via the living/dining area Great room with coffered ceilings and generous entertaining space. 1,552 sqft | $6,500/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved