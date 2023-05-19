Old City Eats, the historic district's summer happy hour promotion, returns June 1

Old City Eats, the summer happy hour promotion offered by restaurants in Philadelphia's historic district, returns June 1 through Aug. 31.

This year, 20 bars and restaurants are offering discounted lite bites, beers and cocktails every Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. They include past participants like Amada and The Olde Bar, as well as newcomers like Fringe Bar, Panorama and Royal Boucherie.

MORE: Sample oysters and learn about the ocean at the Science History Institute's summer festival

For the first time, the Arden Theatre Company, Christ Church Neighborhood House and the Philadelphia Film Society are offering discounts on performances, concerts and movie screenings on Thursday nights.

A full list of participating restaurants and bars can be found on the map below. Their menus can be found on the Old City District's website.

Old City Eats, now in its sixth year, kicks off Thursday, June 1 with a block party on Second Street between Market and Chestnut streets. From 5 to 9 p.m., people can enjoy food and live music, or shop at the businesses along the corridor.

There will be live jazz music at Sassafras Bar and salsa performances at Cuba Libra Restaurant and Rum Bar. The dancers will offer lessons after their 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. shows.

Special menus and discounted tickets are subject to change. For the most up-to-date information about the summer promotion, visit the Old City District website or check out its Instagram page.

June 1 to Aug. 31

Thursdays, 5-7 p.m | Pay-as-you-go

Old City District

Philadelphia, PA 19106