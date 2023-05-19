More Events:

May 19, 2023

Old City Eats, the historic district's summer happy hour promotion, returns June 1

Every Thursday, restaurants and bars offer deals on small plates, beers and cocktails. And this year, performing arts venues are discounting tickets

By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Old City Eats takes place from June 1 through Aug. 31. Twenty restaurants and bars in Old City will offer deals on small plates and drinks every Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. The promotion kicks off with a block party on Second Street on Thursday, June 1.

Old City Eats, the summer happy hour promotion offered by restaurants in Philadelphia's historic district, returns June 1 through Aug. 31. 

This year, 20 bars and restaurants are offering discounted lite bites, beers and cocktails every Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. They include past participants like Amada and The Olde Bar, as well as newcomers like Fringe Bar, Panorama and Royal Boucherie. 

For the first time, the Arden Theatre Company, Christ Church Neighborhood House and the Philadelphia Film Society are offering discounts on performances, concerts and movie screenings on Thursday nights. 

A full list of participating restaurants and bars can be found on the map below. Their menus can be found on the Old City District's website

Old City Eats, now in its sixth year, kicks off Thursday, June 1 with a block party on Second Street between Market and Chestnut streets. From 5 to 9 p.m., people can enjoy food and live music, or shop at the businesses along the corridor. 

There will be live jazz music at Sassafras Bar and salsa performances at Cuba Libra Restaurant and Rum Bar. The dancers will offer lessons after their 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. shows. 

Special menus and discounted tickets are subject to change. For the most up-to-date information about the summer promotion, visit the Old City District website or check out its Instagram page. 

June 1 to Aug. 31
Thursdays, 5-7 p.m | Pay-as-you-go
Old City District
Philadelphia, PA 19106

