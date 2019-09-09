More Events:

September 09, 2019

Old City Oyster Bar giving away free lobsters after winning Eagles bet

Owner Jolly Weldon believed his team would win the season opener – and he was right

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Old City Oyster Bar opening above Nauti Mermaid Courtesy of/Mike Prince

Old City Oyster Bar is located above Nauti Mermaid.

The recently-opened Old City Oyster Bar will give away 36 free lobsters on Tuesday night.

Owner Jolly Weldon made a bet with longtime friend Tony Cibel, owner of Tony and Joe's Seafood Place in Washington D.C.,  that the Eagles would win on Sunday – and he was right. The Eagles won 32-27.

RELATED: Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Washington game | DeSean Jackson saves Eagles in season opener comeback

Cibel now has to send 36 lobsters to Philadelphia. If Weldon had lost, he would have sent 36 cheesesteaks to D.C.

"Easiest bet I ever made," Weldon said. "I was going to reach out to a couple of the more famous cheesesteak shops in Philly just in case, but then I realized there was no point to that. I can find other ways to waste my time. The Eagles won, and now we're excited to get these fresh lobsters in so we can give them out as a fun celebration."

To get a free lobster, be one of the first 36 diners at the restaurant tomorrow. Old City Oyster Bar will open at 4 p.m. It's located above Nauti Mermaid at 110 Chestnut St.

