Old City Oyster Bar giving away free lobsters after winning Eagles bet

The recently-opened Old City Oyster Bar will give away 36 free lobsters on Tuesday night.

Owner Jolly Weldon made a bet with longtime friend Tony Cibel, owner of Tony and Joe's Seafood Place in Washington D.C., that the Eagles would win on Sunday – and he was right. The Eagles won 32-27.

Cibel now has to send 36 lobsters to Philadelphia. If Weldon had lost, he would have sent 36 cheesesteaks to D.C.

"Easiest bet I ever made," Weldon said. "I was going to reach out to a couple of the more famous cheesesteak shops in Philly just in case, but then I realized there was no point to that. I can find other ways to waste my time. The Eagles won, and now we're excited to get these fresh lobsters in so we can give them out as a fun celebration."

To get a free lobster, be one of the first 36 diners at the restaurant tomorrow. Old City Oyster Bar will open at 4 p.m. It's located above Nauti Mermaid at 110 Chestnut St.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.