August 21, 2019

Old City Oyster Bar offering free oysters, $1 drinks on opening night

The new restaurant above Nauti Mermaid will have a soft opening Labor Day weekend

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Old City Oyster Bar opening above Nauti Mermaid Courtesy of/Mike Prince

Old City Oyster Bar opening above Nauti Mermaid.

Last summer, restaurateur Jolly Weldon opened The Nauti Mermaid, a crab-centric restaurant in Old City. Now, he's getting ready to open the Old City Oyster Bar above it.

The second-floor restaurant will feature buck-a-shuck oysters every day and three different premium shellfish "surfboard" options, which will include an assortment of chilled seafood, like oysters, shrimp, clams, lobster and more.

RELATED: Saxbys adds matcha, new sandwiches to menu

All of the oysters will be sourced from beaches in New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland.

To drink, there will be a variety of affordable sparkling wines, starting at $2 per glass, as well as a number of draft wines and canned craft beers.

Old City Oyster Bar's soft opening will take place Labor Day weekend. On Friday, Aug. 30, there will be a special happy hour from 4 to 6:30 p.m. with complimentary oysters, $1 beers and $1 sparkling beverages.

The restaurant will offer a limited menu during the first weekend before expanding to the full menu the following week.

Old City Oyster Bar will be open for dinner Tuesday through Thursday from 4 to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 4 to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 4 to 10 p.m.

Old City Oyster Bar Soft Opening

Friday, Aug. 30
4-6:30 p.m.
Located above Nauti Mermaid
110 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

