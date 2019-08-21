Old City Oyster Bar offering free oysters, $1 drinks on opening night

Last summer, restaurateur Jolly Weldon opened The Nauti Mermaid, a crab-centric restaurant in Old City. Now, he's getting ready to open the Old City Oyster Bar above it.

The second-floor restaurant will feature buck-a-shuck oysters every day and three different premium shellfish "surfboard" options, which will include an assortment of chilled seafood, like oysters, shrimp, clams, lobster and more.

All of the oysters will be sourced from beaches in New Jersey, Delaware and Maryland.

To drink, there will be a variety of affordable sparkling wines, starting at $2 per glass, as well as a number of draft wines and canned craft beers.



Old City Oyster Bar's soft opening will take place Labor Day weekend. On Friday, Aug. 30, there will be a special happy hour from 4 to 6:30 p.m. with complimentary oysters, $1 beers and $1 sparkling beverages.

The restaurant will offer a limited menu during the first weekend before expanding to the full menu the following week.



Old City Oyster Bar will be open for dinner Tuesday through Thursday from 4 to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 4 to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 4 to 10 p.m.

Old City Oyster Bar Soft Opening

Friday, Aug. 30

4-6:30 p.m.

Located above Nauti Mermaid

110 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

