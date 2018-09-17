More Events:

September 17, 2018

One Liberty Observation Deck gets in the Halloween spirit with new 'Twilight Tours'

57 floors up, learn about Philly's spooky history

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Halloween Tours
Carroll - One Liberty Place Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

The spire atop One Liberty Place in Center City Philadelphia.

One Liberty Observation Deck is getting into the Halloween spirit this year. The attraction on the 57th floor, which offers 360-degree views of Philadelphia, is launching 30-minute "Twilight Tours" this weekend.

On Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, through Oct. 31, a guided skyline tour with a spooky twist will be offered at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

RELATED: Halloween-themed cruises on the Delaware River will be offered this October | "The Glow" is a Halloween wonderland in West Fairmount Park

As guests stroll around the attraction, taking in the bird's-eye view of the city, the tour guide will share eerie stories about Philadelphia landmarks and the ghosts that haunt them. Guests will learn about some of the spirits that still visit Fort Mifflin, the famous "residents" that live under Washington Square Park and other chilling tales.

The observation deck will also be decorated for Halloween through the end of October.

Joining in the spooky tour is free, so long as you purchase a general admission ticket to the observation deck. No reservations are needed.

On Halloween, all scheduled tour times will be "Twilight Tours."

Twilight Tours

Weekends, from Friday, Sept. 21, through Wednesday, Oct. 31
5 p.m. or 6 p.m. | $9.03-$14.50 general admission
One Liberty Observation Deck
1650 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

