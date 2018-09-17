One Liberty Observation Deck gets in the Halloween spirit with new 'Twilight Tours'

One Liberty Observation Deck is getting into the Halloween spirit this year. The attraction on the 57th floor, which offers 360-degree views of Philadelphia, is launching 30-minute "Twilight Tours" this weekend.

On Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, through Oct. 31, a guided skyline tour with a spooky twist will be offered at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m.

As guests stroll around the attraction, taking in the bird's-eye view of the city, the tour guide will share eerie stories about Philadelphia landmarks and the ghosts that haunt them. Guests will learn about some of the spirits that still visit Fort Mifflin, the famous "residents" that live under Washington Square Park and other chilling tales.

The observation deck will also be decorated for Halloween through the end of October.

Joining in the spooky tour is free, so long as you purchase a general admission ticket to the observation deck. No reservations are needed.

On Halloween, all scheduled tour times will be "Twilight Tours."

Weekends, from Friday, Sept. 21, through Wednesday, Oct. 31

5 p.m. or 6 p.m. | $9.03-$14.50 general admission

One Liberty Observation Deck

1650 Market St., Philadelphia, PA 19103



