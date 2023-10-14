Marc Rowan: The opinion piece the University of Pennsylvania didn't want you to read

Elite academic institutions hold a special place in our society with pedigreed histories, impressive faculties, and extensive resources. The embrace of antisemitism and other forms of discrimination by these institutions legitimizes and reinforces hate, racism, and, ultimately, violence. UPenn is not alone among academic institutions in its failure to condemn all forms of hatred, including antisemitic hatred.

When we see more than 30 Harvard University organizations write that Israel is "entirely responsible" for the horrific atrocities Hamas committed against Israelis this weekend – akin to blaming Jews for being slaughtered in the Holocaust – we see sickening parallels between Harvard leadership's inaction against Harvard's antisemitism and the failure by UPenn's leadership to take a stand against hate.

I hope UPenn's leadership, sponsoring academic departments, the Wolf Humanities Center, the Sachs Program for Arts Innovation, and the Kelly Writers House pause for a moment of reflection to consider why they were unable to rise to a simple challenge and condemn hatred of Jews versus everything else the academic community has chosen to condemn.

UPenn was once a place of critical reasoning, objective proof, considered debate, and moral leadership. This proud tradition, unfortunately, has given way to bias, politically constrained speech, and unwillingness to accept or even allow the debate of uncomfortable facts or data.

Hannah Gray, the intellectual giant, educational leader, and past President of the University of Chicago, once said, "Education should not be intended to make people comfortable; it is meant to make them think."

UPenn faces a choice between excellence, pursuit of truth, open inquiry, expression, and learning to think and challenge ideas, on the one hand, and social engineering and advocating and imposing a particular political agenda on the other. We must not let fear of cancellation or censorship trump the need to speak truthfully.