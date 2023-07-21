King of Prussia movie theater is 1 of 19 showing 'Oppenheimer' in its most immersive format

The Regal UA IMAX theater in King of Prussia is one of just 19 in the United States where moviegoers can see Christopher Nolan's much-anticipated biopic "Oppenheimer" in its most immersive form.

Nolan shot portions of "Oppenheimer" with IMAX-specific cameras and custom Kodak film with taller aspect ratios, the Washington Post reported. These scenes will fill the entire screen in the theaters showing the IMAX 70mm version, lauded as the "gold standard" of motion picture photography.

"The sharpness and the clarity and the depth of the image is unparalleled," Nolan told the Associated Press. "The headline, for me, is by shooting on IMAX 70mm film, you're really letting the screen disappear. You're getting a feeling of 3D without the glasses. You've got a huge screen and you're filling the peripheral vision of the audience. You're immersing them in the world of the film."

It was impossible to shoot the entire film in this format because the cameras are too loud for scenes with dialogue, USA Today reported.

This weekend's "Oppenheimer" showings in the IMAX 70mm format at the King of Prussia theater have sold out. But there are showing available next week.

The 70mm version only is expected to be available in theaters for three weeks, though theaters may extend its run depending on ticket sales, according to the Washington Post. Only 30 movie theaters worldwide are showing "Oppenheimer" in this format.

"Oppenheimer" tells the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb. There are two timelines running throughout the film. Nolan has said the color scenes are being told from Oppenheimer's perspective while the black and white scenes present a more objective perspective from a different character's point of view.

"Oppenheimer" opened Friday. Early reviews have earned the film a 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Variety described the movie as a "relentless, coruscating piece of maximalist cinema," and praised actor Cillian Murphy's multi-layered portrayal of the physicist. The Guardian called it "extraordinary" and the BBC labeled it one of Nolan's best historical epics. But Vulture said it's "so sprawling it's difficult to contend with."

Moviegoers can decide for themselves over the next several weeks. Vanity Fair reported that "Oppenheimer" is expected to bring in about $100 million globally. A Forbes critic attempting to project its Box Office performance said positive critic reviews and word-of-mouth are critical to sustaining large crowds beyond opening weekend.

Though highly-anticipated summer movie releases tend to be accompanied by massive press junkets, the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike means that "Oppenheimer's" ensemble cast, which includes Murphy, Robert Downey Jr., Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt and Rami Malek, will not be able to promote it.

Several cast members walked out of the U.K. premiere of "Oppenheimer" after Fran Drescher, SAG-AFTRA's president, announced the strike last Thursday. When asked about that decision during the premiere, Nolan said the actors left the event to write their picket signs, CNN reported.

Here is the list of movie theaters showing "Oppenheimer" in IMAX 70mm.