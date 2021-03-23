Festive Fitness founder to lead outdoor HIIT series at community garden

March 23, 2021
One of the great things about spring is the increase in outdoor fitness classes in the city. With warm weather comes more opportunities to get out and join a group workout.
On three Saturdays – April 10, May 8 and June 12 – Lumos Yoga & Barre is running a pop-up fitness series with Festive Fitness.
Festive Fitness aims to provides Black people, indigenous people and people of color, as well as people in the LGBTQ+ community, with inclusive and body positive personal training, group fitness and wellness services in West Philly.
Founder Mike Watkins, also an instructor at Lumos, will lead the 45-minute, total body workouts focused on strength and endurance. Each class will begin with a mobility exercise to kick things off.
The classes will start at 11 a.m. The cost is $15 per class, or sign up for all three for $40 total. The location is the Spring Gardens, a community garden at 1832 North St.
According to the series, the workouts are for all levels and modifications will be shown for most exercises.
