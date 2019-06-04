Take an outdoor yoga class by a tranquil reflecting pool in Fairmount Park

Fairmount Park Conservancy's popular greenhouse yoga classes have moved outside for the summer.

The all-levels vinyasa classes will now take place by the reflecting pool on the grounds of the Fairmount Park Horticulture Center.



Tickets are currently available for four upcoming June classes. Yoga will take place Sundays, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The price is $15, but members of the Fairmount Park Conservancy can attend for free. Membership starts at $35.

Participants should remember to being a mat with them to class. If it rains, yoga will move inside the greenhouse.

Sunday, June 9, 16, 23, 30

$15 per person (free for Fairmount Park Conservancy members)

100 N. Horticultural Drive, Philadelphia, PA 19131

