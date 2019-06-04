More Events:

June 04, 2019

Take an outdoor yoga class by a tranquil reflecting pool in Fairmount Park

The workout will be moved from the greenhouse for the summer months

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Stock_Carroll - Magnolia trees blossom in Fairmount Park Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Magnolia trees blossom in Fairmount Park.

Fairmount Park Conservancy's popular greenhouse yoga classes have moved outside for the summer.

The all-levels vinyasa classes will now take place by the reflecting pool on the grounds of the Fairmount Park Horticulture Center.

RELATED: The Bar Method and Pure Barre hosting free outdoor classes at Comcast Center | Free yoga series at LOVE Park announced

Tickets are currently available for four upcoming June classes. Yoga will take place Sundays, from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The price is $15, but members of the Fairmount Park Conservancy can attend for free. Membership starts at $35.

Participants should remember to being a mat with them to class. If it rains, yoga will move inside the greenhouse.

Yoga by the Reflecting Pool

Sunday, June 9, 16, 23, 30
$15 per person (free for Fairmount Park Conservancy members)
100 N. Horticultural Drive, Philadelphia, PA 19131

