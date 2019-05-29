More Events:

May 29, 2019

The Bar Method and Pure Barre hosting free outdoor classes at Comcast Center

The free fitness series will take place June and July

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Take a free barre class at the Comcast Center in June and July Courtesy of/Cashman & Associates

The Bar Method will host free barre classes at the Plaza at the Comcast Center in June. Then in July, Pure Barre Philly will host free barre classes there.

Work out for free this summer at the Plaza at the Comcast Center. This June, Rittenhouse studio The Bar Method will once again offer complimentary 45-minute outdoor barre classes.

The first is coming up on Tuesday, June 4. While classes are free to attend, online registration is necessary.

All the classes in the summer barre series will take place Tuesday evenings.

Check-in will start at 5 p.m. and the class will run 5:30 to 6:15 p.m. All participants should bring their own mat, towel and water.

The series will continue in July, but with a different Rittenhouse studio. Pure Barre Philly will host the express barre class. Online registration will still be necessary. 

Below are all the upcoming dates for free barre at the Comcast Center.

• Tuesday, June 4
• Tuesday, June 11
• Tuesday, June 18
• Tuesday, June 25
• Tuesday, July 9
• Tuesday, July 16
• Tuesday, July 23
• Tuesday, July 30

Summer Barre Series

Tuesdays in June and July (with the exception of July 2)
Check in starts at 5 p.m.; class runs 5:30-6:15 p.m.
The Plaza at the Comcast Center
1701 John F Kennedy Blvd, Philadelphia, PA 19103

