More Health:

September 07, 2023

Oysters distributed in Pennsylvania and 4 other states may not be safe to eat, FDA warns

Recalled shellfish sold by 10 seafood suppliers may look, taste and smell normal, but they may be contaminated, the agency said

John Paul Titlow
By John Paul Titlow
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Oysters
Oyster recall Christoph Soeder/SIPA USA

Oysters harvested in Connecticut and sold to distributors in five states – including Pennsylvania – have been recalled due to a potential contamination. The photo above shows oysters at a government function in Berlin, Germany.

Oysters harvested in Connecticut and sold to distributors in five states, including Pennsylvania, may be contaminated, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration warned. 

Testing suggests oysters harvested in a location known as the Groton Approved area from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30 may be contaminated, the FDA said. The agency did not identify the type of contamination, but said the area will remain closed until the source is determined. 

A recall issued by Connecticut's agriculture department covers seafood distributors in Massachusetts, Maryland, New York, Connecticut and Pennsylvania. The Philadelphia-based Samuels and Son is the only Pennsylvania-based distributor listed on the recall notice.

Restaurants and food retailers that purchased raw oysters from Samuels or any of the other nine seafood distributors named in the advisory are urged not to serve or sell oysters that may have been impacted by the potential contamination.

Consumers are advised to avoid eating oysters harvested from the impacted area. Contaminated oysters may look, smell and taste normal, but they can cause illnesses – especially when eaten raw, the FDA said. Anyone who eats oysters and experiences diarrhea, stomach pain, nausea, vomiting or fever is advised to contact a doctor. 

Headquartered in South Philly, Samuels and Son is a major distributor of fresh seafood in the Philadelphia region. The business was started in 1989 by Samuel D’Angelo, the grandson of Ippolito’s seafood market founder Guissepe Ippolito. 

Samuels and Son distributes fish and other seafood to a wide range of restaurants in the Philadelphia region, including city restaurants like D'Angelo's Ristorante Italianio, Villa Di Roma, Caribbean Café, Johnny Brenda's and Standard Tap. The company also sells seafood to Clam Tavern in Delaware County and The Yardley Inn in Bucks County.

John Paul Titlow

John Paul Titlow
PhillyVoice Staff

johnpaul@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Oysters Philadelphia Contamination Seafood Recalls FDA

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - Jefferson Health - Image 2

Jefferson Health Hospitals and Specialties rank among the best in the United States by U.S. News & World Report
Purchased - Vaccine and injection

Here’s why vaccines are one of the greatest achievements in public health

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Pedestrian fatally struck by a car in North Philadelphia
Ogontz car accident

Crime

Danelo Cavalcante escaped Chester County Prison with a feat of strength caught on video
Cavalcante climb walls

Eagles

Week 1 NFL picks
011823HaasonReddick

Illness

Peptic ulcer disease forced Bruce Springsteen to postpone concerts; here's how the illness affects people
Bruce Springsteen Ulcer

Food & Drink

Famous 4th Street Cookie Co. to hold bakeoff to determine its next flavor
Famous 4th Street Cookie Contest

Weekend

Philly Fringe Fest and a spooky market: Your weekend guide to things to do
Fringe Fest weekend guide

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved