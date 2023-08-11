More Health:

August 11, 2023

Real Kosher recalls ice cream, sorbet cups following listeria illnesses

The recall concerns 8-ounce cups of "Soft Serve on the Go" ice cream and sorbet, the FDA says. One Pennsylvanian and one New Yorker were hospitalized

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Recalls
Listeria ice cream recall Provided Image/U.S. Food & Drug Administration

Brooklyn-based ice cream company Real Kosher Ice Cream, which makes Soft Serve on the Go, has recalled its 8-ounce cups after two listeria illnesses were reported, one of which was in Pennsylvania.

Brooklyn-based ice cream manufacturer Real Kosher Ice Cream has issued a recall of its 8-ounce cups of "Soft Serve on the Go" ice cream and sorbet after a listeria contamination sent two people — one in Pennsylvania and one in New York — to the hospital, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. 

The cups were distributed to 20 states, including Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. They were sold in grocery stores and convenience stores and have been distributed to schools, camps and nursing homes across the country. 

MORETrader Joe's issues recalls because of bugs in broccoli cheese soup and rocks found in cookies, falafel

Soft Serve on the Go comes in six flavors, all of which are recalled: caramel, peanut butter, vanilla chocolate, parve vanilla chocolate, Razzle and strawberry mango sorbet. Both infected people said they ate the vanilla chocolate ice cream. No deaths have been reported.

Real Kosher has ceased producing its Soft Serve on the Go products as an investigation into what caused the listeria contamination continues.

The bacteria was found in an ice cream cup in a sick person’s freezer. Scientists are working to determine if the infected cup carries the outbreak strain of listeria, the CDC says.

Anyone who purchased the ice cream should throw it away or take it back to the store for a full refund. The FDA says listeria can survive in freezing temperatures.

Listeriosis is an infection caused by the Listeria monocytogenes germ. The infection usually occurs after eating contaminated food and primarily affects pregnant women, newborns, older adults and people with weak immune systems.

Symptoms, which include headaches, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, convulsions, fever and muscle aches, usually begin two weeks after consuming listeria-contaminated food but can occur as early as the same day or as late as 10 weeks after consumption. 

For pregnant women, a listeria infection can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth and premature delivery.

Listeria is the third leading cause of death from food poisoning in the U.S. Each year, about 1,600 people get sick from listeria, and about 260 die as result.

Anyone experiencing listeriosis symptoms is urged to contact their health care provider.

Brian Saunders

Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff

brian@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Recalls Pennsylvania Listeria United States New Jersey ice cream Delaware

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Medical diagnostic tools

Philly hospitals pledge to remove race adjustments from 15 diagnostic tools
Purchased - woman reading a book at home, drinking coffee sitting on the couch

Mental health can be improved by practicing gratitude

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

As SEPTA workers begin mandated safety training, riders should expect delays
SEPTA Safety Trainings

Travel

Cape May County has tons to offer throughout August
Limited - Cape May County Beach PHoto

Eagles

Eagles preseason over/unders: Will Marcus Mariota stand out against the Ravens?
8.6.23_EaglesPractice_Marcus-Mariota-0456.jpg

Books

Questlove writing book about hip-hop history, plans to release it in 2024
Questlove Book Hip Hop History

Festivals

See creepy-crawlies up close during Bug Fest at Drexel's Academy of Natural Sciences
bug fest

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved