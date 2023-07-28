More Health:

July 28, 2023

Trader Joe's issues recalls because of bugs in broccoli cheese soup and rocks found in cookies, falafel

That was one of four recalls made by the grocery chain this week; the others affect precooked falafel and two varieties of cookies

Brian A. Saunders
Bugs have been found in Trader Joe's broccoli cheddar soup. A recall affects soups distributed in seven states, including Pennsylvania.

Insects were found in the frozen broccoli florets of some containers of broccoli cheddar soup sold at Trader Joe's grocery stores, prompting the company to recall nearly 11,000 cases, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said. The soup was one of four different food items recalled by the grocery chain this week.

The soup, sold with the name Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup, was recalled on Thursday. On Friday, Trader Joe's recalled its precooked falafel because some products contained rocks, and on Tuesday, the grocery chain recalled its Almond Windmill Cookies and Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies, also because some packages of both varieties contained rocks

The supplier, Winter Gardens Quality Foods, is based in New Oxford, Pennsylvania. The insects were found in 20-oz containers sold in Pennsylvania and several other states. New Jersey is not part of the soup recall. Customers should look for soup containers marked SKU#68470 that have use-by date between July 18 and Sept. 15. 

The affect falafel are marked with SKU#93935. The almond cookies are SKU#98744 with sell by dates of Oct. 2, Oct. 19, Oct. 20 and Oct. 21. The dark chocolate cookies are SKU#82752 and a sell-by dates between Oct 17 and Oct. 21.

The falafel was sold at store in New Jersey and Pennsylvania. The grocery chain did not specify where the cookies had been sold.

Any with any of these products should throw them away. Trader Joe's as removed these four items from stores and disposed of them.

Customers with questions can contact Trader Joe's at (626) 599-3817.

Brian A. Saunders
