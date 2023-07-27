More Health:

July 27, 2023

Salmonella outbreak linked to ground beef from ShopRite stores in New Jersey, two other states

Nine of the 16 people who got sick say they bought the same kind of meat from the grocery store chain

By John Paul Titlow
Ground beef patties Antonio Perez/Chicago Tribune

Undercooked ground beef is a common source of salmonella outbreaks like the one recently linked to beef sold at ShopRite stores in New Jersey, New York and Connecticut.

A salmonella outbreak that left 16 people sick has been linked to lean ground beef sold at ShopRite stores in New Jersey, Connecticut and New York, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Six people were hospitalized for their illnesses. 

CDC investigators are still trying to determine the source of the outbreak, but say nine of people who became ill consumed 80% lean ground beef that they purchased at ShopRite. The source of the other seven illnesses is still being investigated, according to the New York Times.

The full extent of the outbreak is not yet known. The CDC says it may not be limited to the states with known cases of salmonella-caused illness. Another salmonella sickness was reported in Massachusetts, although that case has not been linked to this outbreak. Though the grocery chain has stores in Pennsylvania, no salmonella cases have been reported in there. 

As of now, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has not called for a product recall related to the outbreak, which is still under investigation. 

Salmonella is a disease caused by bacteria that can live in the intestines of people and animals. It is not uncommon for salmonella bacteria to be found in ground beef, although it is typically killed when the meat is cooked. The CDC recommends that people cook ground beef to an internal temperature of 160 degrees Fahrenheit before eating it, because raw or undercooked meat is known to make people sick. 

The risk of salmonella poisoning is not limited to meat. Last year, Wegmans recalled three produce items being sold in its stores in seven states due possible salmonella contamination. In 2021, another salmonella outbreak was linked to raw onions

johnpaul@phillyvoice.com

