Wegmans recalls several fresh greens due to possible salmonella contamination

December 28, 2022
Wegmans has issued a voluntary recall on three products that may be contaminated with salmonella bacteria.
The affected items – micro greens, cat grass and a baby kale and baby spinach mix with sweat pea leaves – were sold at stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, North Carolina and Virginia. There are 18 Wegmans locations in Pennsylvania, including several in the Philadelphia suburbs, and nine in New Jersey.
No illnesses have been associated with the affected products.
Wegmans is recalling these items because some of the soil they were grown in tested positive for salmonella, according to a company statement released by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. That soil came from a supplier who reported the positive test.
Consumers are advised to return the following products to Wegmans to receive full refunds:
• Wegmans Organic Baby Kale & Baby Spinach with Sweet Pea Leaves, 5 ounces; UPC 77890-52377; Use by date: Dec. 20
• Wegmans Organic Farm & Orchard Cat Grass, UPC 77890-50938; Sold since: Oct. 25
Most people recover from salmonella infections without specific treatment, but young children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are vulnerable to severe and sometimes fatal illnesses.
Healthy people infected with salmonella may experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, salmonella infections can result in the organism entering the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses, like arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis.
Salmonella bacteria cause about 1.35 million infections, 26,500 hospitalizations and 420 deaths in the United States every year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates. Food is the source for most of these illnesses.
