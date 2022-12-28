Wegmans recalls several fresh greens due to possible salmonella contamination

Wegmans has issued a voluntary recall on three products that may be contaminated with salmonella bacteria.

The affected items – micro greens, cat grass and a baby kale and baby spinach mix with sweat pea leaves – were sold at stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, North Carolina and Virginia. There are 18 Wegmans locations in Pennsylvania, including several in the Philadelphia suburbs, and nine in New Jersey.

No illnesses have been associated with the affected products.



Wegmans is recalling these items because some of the soil they were grown in tested positive for salmonella, according to a company statement released by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. That soil came from a supplier who reported the positive test.

Consumers are advised to return the following products to Wegmans to receive full refunds: