More Health:

July 24, 2023

People are eating borax to help reduce inflammation — here's why that's dangerous

Consuming the toxic chemical has become the latest social media trend. Doing so can cause nausea, stomach pain, diarrhea, convulsions and collapsed lungs, according to the National Institutes of Health

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Adult Health Trends
Borax TikTok Jonathan Chan/Imagn Content Services, LLC

Some TikTok users are touting borax, a cleaning chemical used with laundry detergent, as a way to reduce inflammation. But experts say consuming the toxic chemical can lead to an array of health issues.

Social media is home to plenty of questionable health trends. The latest has people ingesting borax, a laundry detergent booster, in hopes of treating a variety of ailments. 

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration prohibits borax as a food additive, but some TikTok users have started putting a pinch of borax in their drinking water – or bathing in it. They claim it can reduce inflammation, improve bone health, eliminate brain fog and "detoxify" the body. TikTok contains hundreds of videos referencing this so-called "borax challenge," though some are jokes that liken it to other dangerous social media fads, like eating Tide Pods or dousing chicken in NyQuil

Borax, a powdery cleaning product that often is used with laundry detergents, includes boron, a trace element naturally found in many foods and sold as a dietary supplement. Boric acid, product made with boron, is used to treat yeast infections. But experts say borox does not have any health benefits. 

"Borax is a chemical that contains the element boron. Borax and boric acid are used in disinfectants, and ant and roach killers," Dr. Kelly Johnson-Arbor, a medical toxicology physician and co-medical director at the National Capital Poison Center, told Yahoo's In The Know. "Borax consumption has been recently popularized on TikTok as a way to treat inflammation, but borax is actually a poisonous compound and should never be eaten." 

U.S. Borax, the company that manufactures borax cleaning products, does not make any product that is approved as a dietary ingredient or pharmaceutical. None of its borax products are approved for internal use. 

The National Institutes of Health notes that there is no evidence of adverse effects of consuming boron in food or water, but the consumption of borax can lead to nausea, stomach pain, vomiting, diarrhea, flushed skin, rash, convulsions, depression and collapsed lungs. 

"Current manufacturing practices and guidelines make borax ingestion highly dangerous," Dr. Robert S. Miller, an internal medicine specialist, told Parade. "Limited data is available to support a standardized normal level of borax that people should consume, and current FDA guidelines do not recommend borax as a food additive." 

Consuming borax also may cause boron toxicity, which can cause headaches, hypothermia, restlessness, weariness, renal injury, dermatitis, alopecia and indigestion. People who experience any adverse side effects due to borax consumption are advised to contact their local poison control centers. 

Wendy Stephan, an epidemiologist at the Florida Poison Information Center, told NBC News that she understands why people are drawn to these types of health trends. Prescription drugs can be in short supply and, if doctors are overbooked, people look for quick solutions, she said.

"When there's somebody who seems very personable and credible telling you that 'this worked great for me and it's great,' I can see how people find that appealing," she said. 

In some cases, social media trends stem from a misunderstanding of existing scientific research. Some TikTok users cited a 1994 study as their reason for consuming borax products. The study suggested may be an essential nutrient for bones and joints and recommended further research on its potential to treat arthritis. But the NIH says boron has not been classified as an essential nutrient because "research has not yet identified a clear biological function for boron." 

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice

Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff

maggie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Adult Health Trends Philadelphia FDA Inflammation Social Media TikTok

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Young couple looking at laptop sitting on floor

Here’s what you need to know about Medicaid redetermination
Limited - Temple Robotics Main Image

With Temple Health’s advanced robotic technologies, spine surgeons can do more procedures using gentler approaches

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Philly cop hit by car while trying to disperse crowd on Broad Street
Officer Injured Car Meet

Development

3.0 University Place will solidify Philadelphia’s standing as a top city for the life sciences industry to call home
Limited - University Place Main

Phillies

MLB trade rumors: Phillies would 'love' to land Tommy Pham from Mets
Phillies-Mets-Tommy-Pham-Trade

History

West Philly community archaeology project aims to recover forgotten stories of the Black Bottom
Archaeology Project Black Bottom

Performances

Jerry Seinfeld to perform stand-up sets in Philly in October
Seinfeld Philly Shows

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved