August 10, 2023

Target recalls over 2 million candles for shattering and burn hazards

Customers are eligible for refunds for Threshold candles purchased between February 2020 and July 2023

Kristin Hunt
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Target candle recall Provided image/U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission

Target has recalled 2.2 million Threshold candles sold between February 2020 and July 2023 after receiving reports of the products breaking during use.

Target issued a recall on 2.2 million of its Threshold candles Thursday, citing reports of the jars cracking and breaking during use.

The recall applies primarily to three-wick 20 oz Threshold candles sold in any Target store or online between February 2020 and July 2023. The 5.5 oz blue agave and cactus Threshold candle is also included in the recall.

MORE: 'Tis the season for pumpkin spice lattes: Philly coffee shops begin introducing fall flavors

The company received 19 reports of the candles shattering or cracking while lit, causing at least one minor injury. The products now pose "laceration and burn hazards," according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission alert.

Customers are advised to immediately stop using any recalled candles and return them for a full refund. The candles will be accepted at any Target store, or though the mail; customers can contact the company for a prepaid shipping label.

Over 60 different Threshold candles, in scents ranging from pumpkin woods to strawberry & hibiscus, are part of the recall. A full list of their corresponding item numbers, which are printed on stickers on the bottoms of the jars, is available on the CPSC website.

This is Target's second recent recall of Threshold candles. In May, Target recalled nearly 5 million Threshold candles after receiving 137 reports of cracking, which caused at least six injuries.

And this February, Walmart recalled 1.2 million three-wick candles for similar concerns.

