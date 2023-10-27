More Health:

October 27, 2023

Oysters distributed in Pennsylvania, 9 other states recalled for possible salmonella and E. coli contamination

Consuming the impacted shellfish may result in serious illness, the FDA says. Restaurants and retailers are urged to discard them

Brian Saunders
By Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Recalls
Oysters recall october CHRISTOPH SOEDER/Sipa USA

Future Seafoods oysters recently distributed to restaurants and retailers in 10 states, including Pennsylvania, are being recalled for possible salmonella and E. coli contamination.

Future Seafoods is recalling oysters that were distributed to restaurants and retailers in 10 states, including Pennsylvania, due to possible salmonella and E. coli contamination. 

The impacted oysters were harvested in Prince Edward Island, Canada, on Oct. 10 and distributed through Oct. 16, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The recall was prompted after the Canadian Food Inspection Agency identified salmonella and high levels of generic E. coli in the oysters.

RELATEDHershey's cocoa powder among chocolate products with 'concerning' amounts of lead, Consumer Reports says

Restaurants and retailers in the following states are urged not to discard the impacted oysters: Florida, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Virginia. Consumers are advised against eating recently purchased oysters from Future Seafoods.

Contaminated oysters, particularly those consumed raw, can cause serious illness, especially among people with weakened immune systems. Food containing salmonella and E. coli may not show any noticeable changes in appearance, odor or taste, the FDA said.

Salmonellosis, an infection caused by Salmonella bacteria, typically appears 12 to 72 hours after infection. Symptoms may include diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps. Severe cases may cause high fever, body aches, headaches, lethargy, a rash and life-threatening conditions, the FDA said. 

E. coli infections can cause symptoms within a few days after consumption to as long as nine days later, the FDA said. Symptoms include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, fever, nausea or vomiting. The severity of symptoms may vary depending on the strain of E. coli. Some cases may lead to life-threatening conditions like hemolytic uremic syndrome, kidney problems and neurological issues.

People who believe they may have eaten the impacted oysters and are experiencing symptoms of a salmonella or E. coli infection are advised to consult a doctor.

In September, oysters harvested in Connecticut between Aug. 28 to Aug. 30 and sold to distributors in five states, including Philadelphia-based Samuels and Son. were recalled for a contamination risk. 

Brian Saunders

Brian A. Saunders
PhillyVoice Staff

brian@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Recalls Pennsylvania Contamination Salmonella Oysters E. coli

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Purchased - Group of older adult socializing

COPD: What it is and how to manage it
Limited - IBX Recipes - Pumpkin Chickpeas

Healthy Recipe: Pumpkin Roasted Chickpeas

Just In

Must Read

Development

Smokestack at Beesley's Point, for decades a landmark for travelers to the Jersey Shore, gets imploded
Smokestack implosion NJ

Fall

Fall happenings at the Betsy Ross House
Limited - Historic Philadelphia - Betsy Ross House

Healthy Eating

Hershey's cocoa powder among chocolate products with 'concerning' amounts of lead, Consumer Reports says
Hershey's cocoa powder lead

TV

'Golden Bachelor' journey comes to an end for Delco's Susan Noles
golden bachelor episode 5 susan noles

Flyers

Five thoughts: Flyers thrash Wild behind Bobby Brink's first two NHL goals
Travis-Konecny-Flyers-Wild-Goal-NHL-10.26.23.jpg

Weekend

Halloween parties and trick-or-treating: Your weekend guide to things to do
Weekend guide trick or treating

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved