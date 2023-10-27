Oysters distributed in Pennsylvania, 9 other states recalled for possible salmonella and E. coli contamination

Future Seafoods is recalling oysters that were distributed to restaurants and retailers in 10 states, including Pennsylvania, due to possible salmonella and E. coli contamination.

The impacted oysters were harvested in Prince Edward Island, Canada, on Oct. 10 and distributed through Oct. 16, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The recall was prompted after the Canadian Food Inspection Agency identified salmonella and high levels of generic E. coli in the oysters.

Restaurants and retailers in the following states are urged not to discard the impacted oysters: Florida, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina and Virginia. Consumers are advised against eating recently purchased oysters from Future Seafoods.

Contaminated oysters, particularly those consumed raw, can cause serious illness, especially among people with weakened immune systems. Food containing salmonella and E. coli may not show any noticeable changes in appearance, odor or taste, the FDA said.

Salmonellosis, an infection caused by Salmonella bacteria, typically appears 12 to 72 hours after infection. Symptoms may include diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps. Severe cases may cause high fever, body aches, headaches, lethargy, a rash and life-threatening conditions, the FDA said.

E. coli infections can cause symptoms within a few days after consumption to as long as nine days later, the FDA said. Symptoms include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, fever, nausea or vomiting. The severity of symptoms may vary depending on the strain of E. coli. Some cases may lead to life-threatening conditions like hemolytic uremic syndrome, kidney problems and neurological issues.

People who believe they may have eaten the impacted oysters and are experiencing symptoms of a salmonella or E. coli infection are advised to consult a doctor.

In September, oysters harvested in Connecticut between Aug. 28 to Aug. 30 and sold to distributors in five states, including Philadelphia-based Samuels and Son. were recalled for a contamination risk.