PA rum company offers incentive for you to ditch plastic straws altogether

Earlier this month, a Pennsylvania-based rum company is betting big on the odds drinkers, bars and restaurants in the Greater Philadelphia area will get on board with a new concept – not entirely new – but in the hope that a joint effort to remove plastic straw waste from nearby waterways will catch on.

Single Prop, a small rum company based out of Trumbauersville, Bucks County, and sold exclusively in Pennsylvania, is challenging drinkers in the Keystone State to go straw-less and pledge online to the “No Plastics Pact."

Rolled out in a series of phases, Single Prop’s “No Plastics Pact” starts by helping to eliminate single-use plastic straws in the environment in favor of biodegradable paper straws, reusable metal straws or no straw at all.

Everyone who signs up for the #NoPlasticsPact online will receive a complimentary custom pack of biodegradable paper straws in the mail from Single Prop Rum to jumpstart their sustainable venture forward towards safer sipping practices.

After the first 1,000 pact sign-ups, Single Prop Rum promises to donate enough funds to the non-profit organization Lonely Whale to remove 100 pounds of trash from local waters.

Additionally, over the course of the next few weeks, Single Prop will be distributing its signature paper straws and wooden paper straw holders to select bars and restaurants throughout Pennsylvania to further encourage eco-friendly drinking practices.

According to a Single Prop Rum representative, so far, the company has gotten nine verbal commitments from establishments throughout the state to stop using plastic straws and challenge the consumer to go with paper, metal or without altogether. Among those, you can count on no plastic straws at PHS Pop-Up Beer Garden, Greenhouse New Hope and Noosa in North East.

“There will be no cap on how long this program will run for and we are optimistic that we can hit our 1,000-signature target quickly,” said the Single Prop Rum rep.

“For bars and restaurants who take our pact and pledge to make the switch from plastic to paper straws, Single Prop will provide them with their initial supply of paper straws complimentary, as well as an eco-friendly straw caddy to store them in. When the bar/restaurant runs out of this supply, we are providing them with the option to purchase additional paper straws through us at wholesale pricing, making the paper straws equally as inexpensive as plastic ones.”

