An apartment building partially collapsed in Fairmount section, police say

Fairmount residents are seeking answers about their home after a partial building collapse at an apartment complex Sunday night.

Philadelphia Police and the Fire Department received several 911 calls just after 9:30 p.m. from the Darrah School apartments at 718 N. 17th St. Upon arrival, officials said a portion of the structure had fallen several stories onto the street. No one was injured, NBC10 first reported, but some cars were damaged by the bricks.

Police said that while some emergency callers correctly determined it was a collapse, others thought it was an explosion.

Inspectors were at the building Sunday night to determine if the building is structurally sound and whether or not residents of the Darrah or nearby buildings needed to be evacuated. Folsom and 17th streets were both closed.



At this time, police said the structure seems intact and the collapse was just from an outer portion. However, investigators haven't said what might have caused the issue.



Darrah School Apartments is a former school that's been converted into residences.

