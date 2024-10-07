More News:

October 07, 2024

An apartment building partially collapsed in Fairmount section, police say

Investigators said that no one was injured and they believe the collapse was only on the outer structure, meaning the building is sound.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Investigations Building Collapse
Darrah School Aparments collapse Source/Google Street View

Residents were alarmed Sunday night after a partial collapse of the The Darrah School building (above), located at 718 N. 17th St.

Fairmount residents are seeking answers about their home after a partial building collapse at an apartment complex Sunday night. 

Philadelphia Police and the Fire Department received several 911 calls just after 9:30 p.m. from the Darrah School apartments at 718 N. 17th St. Upon arrival, officials said a portion of the structure had fallen several stories onto the street. No one was injured, NBC10 first reported, but some cars were damaged by the bricks. 

MORE: Here's how to request a mail-in ballot, vote early and find your polling place in New Jersey

Police said that while some emergency callers correctly determined it was a collapse, others thought it was an explosion. 

Inspectors were at the building Sunday night to determine if the building is structurally sound and whether or not residents of the Darrah or nearby buildings needed to be evacuated. Folsom and 17th streets were both closed. 

At this time, police said the structure seems intact and the collapse was just from an outer portion. However, investigators haven't said what might have caused the issue. 

Darrah School Apartments is a former school that's been converted into residences. 

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Investigations Building Collapse Fairmount Buildings Philadelphia Police Apartments Philadelphia Damage

Videos

Featured

Limited - Historic Philadelphia - Betsy Ross House

Experience history and haunts through spooky evenings and fascinating tours at Betsy Ross House
Limited - Couple sitting on a park bench

This Sweetest Day, you could snip some flowers or… snip something else!

Just In

Must Read

Weather

PSPCA takes in dogs from Tenn. shelter after Hurricane Helene

PSPCA hurricane dogs

Sponsored

This Sweetest Day, you could snip some flowers or… snip something else!

Limited - Couple sitting on a park bench

Wellness

People who live near airports get worse sleep — and may not realize it

Airplane Noise Sleep

TV

An 'Abbott Elementary' and 'It's Always Sunny' crossover is on the way

Abbott Elementary Always Sunny

Phillies

The top 10 Phillies playoff home runs from the 2020s

Bryce Harper Swing of His Life

Holiday

Animals will feast on pumpkins for 3 weekends at Boo at the Zoo

Philadelphia Zoo Halloween

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved