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June 23, 2026

Mütter Museum to host a live scored screening of 'The Passion of Joan of Arc' on Aug. 8

Not So Silent Cinema will perform live music alongside the acclaimed 1928 silent film.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Screenings Film
Mütter 3 (2).jpeg Constance Mensh/Mütter Museum of The College of Physicians of Philadelphia

Not So Silent Cinema will perform a live score during a screening of Carl Theodor Dreyer's 1928 silent film "The Passion of Joan of Arc" on Aug. 8.

A silent film classic is coming to the Mütter Museum for a special one-night screening this summer.

Not So Silent Cinema will present "The Passion of Joan of Arc" on Saturday, Aug. 8, at the museum. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the film begins at 6:30 p.m. Tickets cost $30.

Released in 1928, "The Passion of Joan of Arc" follows the trial and execution of the French saint, drawing from historical records of the proceedings. The film is widely regarded as one of the greatest works of the silent era and is known for its striking close-up photography and emotional performances.

During the screening, Not So Silent Cinema will perform a live score alongside the film.

Not So Silent Cinema Presents: The Passion of Joan of Arc

Saturday, Aug. 8 | 6-8 p.m.
Mütter Museum
19 S 22nd St.
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Tickets: $30

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

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