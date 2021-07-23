Philly police identify man charged in fatal shooting at Pat's King of Steaks

Philadelphia police have identified the alleged gunman in a fatal shooting that took place outside Pat's King of Steaks early Thursday morning.

Paul C. Burkert, 36, of Reading, is charged with homicide, conspiracy, tampering with evidence, recklessly endangering another person and related weapons offenses, authorities said.

Source/Philadelphia Police Paul C. Burkert, 36, of Reading, Pennsylvania.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. at the iconic South Philly cheesesteak spot along Passyunk Ave., where six or seven customers were waiting in line when an argument about football escalated into violence.

Burkert allegedly shot 22-year-old David Padro in the torso and shoulder. He then got into a van with a female driver who fled the scene, according to eyewitnesses.

Responding police officers found Padro bleeding on the ground of the sidewalk area near where picnic tables are set up for customers. Padro, a Camden resident, was taken to Jefferson University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The argument between Burkert and Padro reportedly stemmed from the rivalry between the Philadelphia Eagles and New York Giants. Witnesses said Burkert was wearing an Eagles jersey at the time of the incident. He later turned himself in to police in the area of Independence Mall.

Authorities did not identify the woman driving the van and did not indicate whether any additional charges may be pending.

Padro is one of more than 314 homicide victims in Philadelphia this year, a 35% increase over the same period last year.