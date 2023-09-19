Enter your dog in a costume contest during a fundraiser for homeless pets at the Navy Yard

On Oct. 7, many dogs will have their day at the Mutt Strut, a fundraiser that doubles as a fall frolic for pets.

The Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society is celebrating the event's 17th year at the Navy Yard. Starting at 10 a.m., registrants can enter the grounds and one hour later, the scenic "strut" begins in South Philly. Once they've got their walk in, dogs can try out an agility course, pose for a photo booth or get their paw prints painted. Food trucks and live music also will be available for their owners.

Pups can enter a costume contest either as an individual pup, part of a pack or in a matching ensemble with their owners. Winners are typically announced between 12:30 and 1 p.m.

Registration starts at $25 but costs $40 if a T-shirt is desired. While every Mutt Strut participant receives a free dog bandana and a tote bag, top fundraisers could claim one of a few grand prizes. The first place winner will receive a night out for two at Charlie Was a Sinner and the Philadelphia Orchestra, while second place gets a brewery tour for 10 at Triple Bottom Brewing. Fundraisers can enter as a team, and the team that raises the most money will win a party for 10 at Queen & Rook Game Cafe.