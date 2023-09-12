More Events:

September 12, 2023

Celebrate National Coming Out Day in Manayunk with drag brunches, live theater and a street festival

The neighborhood's Out & About event runs from Sept. 28-Oct. 1 and features local LGBTQ organizations, a market on Main Street and a marching band

Maggie Mancini phillyvoice
By Maggie Mancini
PhillyVoice Staff
Manayunk's Out & About returns from Sept. 28 through Oct. 1 with a street festival, drag performances, live entertainment and a market with LGBTQ businesses.

Manayunk will celebrate LGBTQ pride this month with a four-day event featuring drag performances, live theater and a street festival on Main Street. 

Out & About returns Thursday, Sept. 28 and runs through Sunday, Oct. 1. It is a celebration of National Coming Out Day, an annual day of awareness for LGBTQ rights that is observed on Oct. 11.

MORE: OURFest, Philly's revamped National Coming Out Day celebration, takes over the Gayborhood Oct. 7-8

The weekend's main event is the Out & About street festival on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. A drag storytime with Brittany Lynn will occur at Launchpad Fitness at 11 a.m., as will a Pride party on Gay Street with Philly Drag Mafia at 1 p.m. The Philadelphia Freedom Band will march along the festival route at 2 p.m. Visitors can also shop at a market with LGBTQ businesses and community organizations.

On Thursday, Sept. 28, drag bingo will take place at Blondie at 7 p.m. At 8 p.m., there will be live cabaret at Manayunk Brewing Co. and a live performance of "The Little Mermaid" at Fat Lady Brewing.

On Friday, Winnie's will host drag bingo at 7 p.m. and Fat Lady Brewing will host Queer Comedy Night at 8 p.m.

Saturday will have quizzo and karaoke at La Roca at 8 p.m. and two live performances of "Rocky Horror Picture Show" at Venice Island Performing Arts Center at 6 and 10 p.m. 

Philly Drag Mafia will host a drag brunch at Blondie on Sunday, Oct. 1 at 11 a.m, and a separate drag brunch will take place at Fat Lady Brewing at 11:30 a.m.

Out & About in Manayunk 

Sept. 28 - Oct. 1, 2023
Dates vary | Pay-as-you-go
Various locations on Main Street in Manayunk
Philadelphia, PA 19127

