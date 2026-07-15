Take in stunning skyline views from PECO's 45,000-square-foot green roof

One of Philadelphia's largest rooftop green spaces will welcome visitors for a guided evening tour this month.

Hosted by the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, the July 23 event takes attendees above Center City to explore the 45,000-square-foot rooftop at PECO's headquarters. Along the way, you'll learn how the space was designed while taking in panoramic views of the Philadelphia skyline.

The rooftop combines an observation area with gardens planted with native species, including switchgrass, little bluestem, agastache and amsonia. The tour lasts about an hour and begins at 5:30 p.m.

Tickets are $15 for the general public. Registration is required at least one week in advance.

The tour is one of four scheduled over the coming months, with additional dates planned for Aug. 27, Sept. 17 and Oct. 22.

Thursday, July 23 | 5:30 p.m.

PECO Main Building

2301 Market St.

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Tickets: $15

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