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July 15, 2026

Take in stunning skyline views from PECO's 45,000-square-foot green roof

The July 23 tour gives attendees a chance to explore one of Philadelphia's largest rooftop gardens while taking in panoramic skyline views.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Tours Gardens
4.24.2024 - PECO Green Roof Tour - Credit Morgan Horell-56.jpg Photo Credit/Morgan Horell

The Pennsylvania Horticultural Society will lead a guided tour of PECO's 45,000-square-foot green roof on July 23, giving attendees a chance to explore the rooftop gardens and take in panoramic views of the Philadelphia skyline.

One of Philadelphia's largest rooftop green spaces will welcome visitors for a guided evening tour this month.

Hosted by the Pennsylvania Horticultural Society, the July 23 event takes attendees above Center City to explore the 45,000-square-foot rooftop at PECO's headquarters. Along the way, you'll learn how the space was designed while taking in panoramic views of the Philadelphia skyline.

The rooftop combines an observation area with gardens planted with native species, including switchgrass, little bluestem, agastache and amsonia. The tour lasts about an hour and begins at 5:30 p.m. 

Tickets are $15 for the general public. Registration is required at least one week in advance.

The tour is one of four scheduled over the coming months, with additional dates planned for Aug. 27, Sept. 17 and Oct. 22.

Tour the PECO Green Roof

Thursday, July 23 | 5:30 p.m.
PECO Main Building
2301 Market St.
Philadelphia, PA 19103
Tickets: $15

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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