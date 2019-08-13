A peek around at the rest of the NFC East: Dak Prescott's contract, Trent Williams' ongoing holdout

August 13, 2019
As we've been doing occasionally throughout training camp, let's take a peek in at the Philadelphia Eagles' NFC East divisional rivals to see what they are up to, shall we?
Jane Slater of NFL Network reported that Prescott turned down a $30 million per year offer, and is instead looking for $40 million per year:
I can confirm reports that QB Dak Prescott has, in fact, turned down 30M a year offer and is instead seeking 40M a year per source informed. #Cowboys— Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) August 12, 2019
Slater is a good reporter, but some other heavy hitters poured cold water on the assertion that Prescott is looking for that much:
Dak Prescott is not asking for $40 million per year from @Cowboys and even reporting he's turning down $30 million on average is somewhat misleading, as @PFT reports. Yes, details matter. As I said even earlier, what's the structure, the real guarantees, etc.? So, relax.— Chris Mortensen (@mortreport) August 12, 2019
Whatever the case, what everyone seems to agree on is that Prescott isn't taking some kind of Tom Brady-esque below-market deal so the team has more room to build around him. Prescott is looking to maximize his pay:
Reported in May that Dak Prescott asked for around $34 million annually. So it goes without saying he turned down $30 million. $40 million is a stretch. But he was never going to take hometown discount with Todd France and CAA. He brought out the big guns to get a big deal— Clarence Hill Jr (@clarencehilljr) August 12, 2019
The Cowboys have a lot of interesting contract decisions to make over the next month or so. They are trying to get a long-term deal done with a quarterback who may or may not be a good long-term answer, and once that is done, they will then seemingly turn their attention to Amari Cooper and holdout Ezekiel Elliott.
Watching all of this unfold, the Eagles are probably happy they got their new deal with Carson Wentz done in early June.
Last week, a report from JP Finlay of NBC Sports Washington that Trent Williams will not be returning to the team.
"He's not coming back. Period," said one source that had spoken directly to Williams.
Washington recently signed OT Donald Penn, who is competing for the currently-vacated starting LT job with second-year pro Geron Christian. Ereck Flowers started at LG in Washington's first preseason game. A left side of Flowers and either a 36-year old Penn or a guy with 43 career snaps in Christian is what nightmares are made of.
As a quick reminder, the Eagles will host Washington Week 1.
Washington, for now, remains steadfast that they aren't trading Williams, because, well, what else are they going to say.
Washington has told multiple teams this summer it is not trading 7-time Pro Bowl OT Trent Williams, per sources. Williams has held out of camp, but Washington hasn’t flinched. Teams repeatedly have called about Williams, teams have inquired, and so far, teams have been rebuffed.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 13, 2019
Washington reportedly hopes that Williams will eventually change his mind about returning, but bet here is that he is moved prior to the start of the season for 50 cents on the dollar.
Rookie first-round cornerback DeAndre Baker had an injury scare, but it appears that the Giants can breathe a sigh of relief.
#Giants first-round cornerback Deandre Baker, who cut short his warmup after injuring his knee, did not tear his ACL after extensive testing, source said. Just a sprain. Some optimism.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 12, 2019
After an offseason that was widely criticized, the Giants have actually had a pretty quiet camp, drama-wise, and their rookie quarterback, by all accounts, has looked good.
Their Week 1 matchup in Dallas could be interesting. I wouldn't automatically chalk up a W for the Cowboys in that one.
