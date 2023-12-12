More News:

December 12, 2023

Penn taps its medical school dean as interim president, replacing Liz Magill

Dr. J. Larry Jameson is a 'visionary leader' with 'extensive' knowledge of the Ivy League School, the acting board chair says

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Education Penn
Larry Jameson Penn Penn Medicine/Facebook

J. Larry Jameson will serve as the interim president of the University of Pennsylvania following the resignation of Liz Magill. Jameson has held leadership roles at Penn Medicine since 2011.

The University of Pennsylvania's board of trustees has named Dr. J. Larry Jameson as interim president following the resignation of Liz Magill, who stepped down Saturday amid criticism to her responses at a congressional hearing on antisemitism on college campuses. 

Jameson has served as executive vice president of Penn's health system and as the dean of its medical school since 2011. He previously held similar leadership positions at Northwestern University in Illinois following a decades-long career as a physician-scientist in the endocrinology field. His Penn biography touts his work on 350 scientific articles and chapters. 

MORE: Penn President Liz Magill resigns after backlash over testimony on antisemtism

Julie Beren Platt, the board of trustee's interim chair, called Jameson "a collaborative, innovative, and visionary leader with extensive engagement with each of Penn's 12 schools." 

Platt noted that Jameson chaired the university's review of the School of Arts and Sciences and led committees that selected Penn's provost and the dean of the Wharton School. Platt also cited Jameson's service on the Presidential Selection Committee. 

Platt became the board of trustees interim chair after Scott L. Bok vacated the position shortly after Magill's resignation. She only will remain as the board's chair until a successor is appointed due to her role as the board chair of the Jewish Federations of North America, Penn's board of trustees said Saturday.

Magill drew widespread criticism for her testimony last week, specifically her response to a question about whether Penn students that call for genocide of Jewish people should face discipline from the university. Her remarks intensified scrutiny that had been building since Penn permitted a Palestinian literary festival to be held on campus in August despite Jewish groups warning that some speakers had a history of antisemitism.

Magill's 17-month tenure was the shortest of any Penn president. 

Jonathan A. Epstein, of the University of Pennsylvania Health System, will fill Jameson's previous positions on an interim basis.  

Chris Compendio

Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff

chris@phillyvoice.com

Read more Education Penn Philadelphia Universities University of Pennsylvania Colleges

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Woman making heart with hands smiling

How to maximize your year-end charitable giving
Purchased - Small Business Owner Managing

Owners Bank promises to make small businesses a priority by offering high-tech, high-touch services

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

French bulldog puppy stolen from South Jersey home during string of car burglaries, police say
bulldog puppy stolen linwood

Sponsored

Holiday fun in Philly's Fashion District
Limited - Fashion District - Santa Photos

Illness

Chronic fatigue syndrome affects more people than once believed, CDC finds
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome

Entertainment

Film crews working on Ridley Scott's 'Sinking Spring' spotted in Philly, including at the Franklin Institute
Franklin Institute Ridley Scott

Sixers

Instant observations: Sixers crush Wizards behind big nights from Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey
Tyrese Maxey 12.11.23

Family-Friendly

Help identify sparrows, finches and other species at 124th national Christmas Bird Count
Christmas bird count

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved