More Events:

July 14, 2025

Registration is open for the Gritty 5K, which returns to South Philly on Oct. 4

The race, which was first held in 2019, features a 3.1-mile course through FDR Park that starts and ends at the Wells Fargo Center.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Running
Gritty 5K 2025 Eric Hartline/Imagn Images

The latest Gritty 5K, which benefits Flyers Charities, will be held Oct. 4 in South Philly ahead of a Flyers-Devils preseason game.

The Flyers announced Monday that they will hold their latest iteration of the Gritty 5K on Saturday, Oct. 4, in South Philly. 

The 3.1-mile course, which starts and ends at the Wells Fargo Center, winds through FDR Park. 

MORE: Federal Donuts, Asher's Chocolates roll out a Phish-inspired doughnut

The video announcement posted on social media features Gritty being his classic chaotic self, barreling through picnickers, runners and otherwise unassuming people to drum up excitement for his race, which was first held in 2019.

“We like to think of the Gritty 5K as part run, part fever dream, and entirely Philly,” Blair Listino, president of Flyers Charities and Flyers alternate governor, said in a press release. “It’s a chance to be active, give back, and be completely ridiculous — all at the same time.”

Registration is now open and people can sign up here for the run/walk. Gates open at 6:30 a.m., roads close at 7:20 a.m. and the 5K begins at 8 a.m. Besides the in-person race, which costs $55, there is a virtual option for $50. Funds raised from the evnt will support Flyers Charities, an organization that helps grow the game of hockey and supports local families affected by cancer.

In-person registration includes a T-shirt, medal, ticket for a Flyers regular-season home game and a ticket for that afternoon's 3 p.m. preseason game against the New Jersey Devils. 

For those looking to add an extra slice of excitement to the event, there will be a Best in Fur costume contest with prizes. 

Have fun. Be wild. Be Gritty. 

Follow Shamus on X: @shamus_clancy
Follow Shamus on Bluesky: @shamus

Shamus-Clancy-headshot

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fitness Running Philadelphia Flyers Gritty 5K Gritty

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ - OC WOW

Ocean City, NJ brings the wows!
Limited - Visit Crawford - Water with Wooden Steps

Your next weekend getaway awaits you in Northern Pennsylvania

Just In

Must Read

Wildlife

Spotted lanternflies are sparse here, but an expert predicts a resurgence

where are the lanternflys

Sponsored

What to do in Philly this week

Wutangclan - Carroll

Parenting

For most kids, camp homesickness is just a 'bump in the road.' A CHOP expert explains how parents should respond

Camp Homesickness

Recreation

As trans athletes face barriers, a Philly group offers LGBTQ+ leagues

Stonewall Philly Volleyball

Family-Friendly

Adorable baby parades return to the Jersey Shore this summer

Jersey Shore baby parades

Phillies

The Phillies see Gage Wood as a starter, and a pitcher 'Philadelphia fans are gonna learn to love'

Gage-Wood-College-World-Series-No-Hitter-6.16.25.jpg

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved