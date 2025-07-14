Registration is open for the Gritty 5K, which returns to South Philly on Oct. 4

July 14, 2025
The Flyers announced Monday that they will hold their latest iteration of the Gritty 5K on Saturday, Oct. 4, in South Philly.
The 3.1-mile course, which starts and ends at the Wells Fargo Center, winds through FDR Park.
The video announcement posted on social media features Gritty being his classic chaotic self, barreling through picnickers, runners and otherwise unassuming people to drum up excitement for his race, which was first held in 2019.
run for your life. pic.twitter.com/m88Tg5Vb81— Gritty (@GrittyNHL) July 14, 2025
“We like to think of the Gritty 5K as part run, part fever dream, and entirely Philly,” Blair Listino, president of Flyers Charities and Flyers alternate governor, said in a press release. “It’s a chance to be active, give back, and be completely ridiculous — all at the same time.”
In-person registration includes a T-shirt, medal, ticket for a Flyers regular-season home game and a ticket for that afternoon's 3 p.m. preseason game against the New Jersey Devils.
For those looking to add an extra slice of excitement to the event, there will be a Best in Fur costume contest with prizes.
Have fun. Be wild. Be Gritty.
