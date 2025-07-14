Registration is open for the Gritty 5K, which returns to South Philly on Oct. 4

The Flyers announced Monday that they will hold their latest iteration of the Gritty 5K on Saturday, Oct. 4, in South Philly.

The 3.1-mile course, which starts and ends at the Wells Fargo Center, winds through FDR Park.

The video announcement posted on social media features Gritty being his classic chaotic self, barreling through picnickers, runners and otherwise unassuming people to drum up excitement for his race, which was first held in 2019.

“We like to think of the Gritty 5K as part run, part fever dream, and entirely Philly,” Blair Listino, president of Flyers Charities and Flyers alternate governor, said in a press release. “It’s a chance to be active, give back, and be completely ridiculous — all at the same time.”

In-person registration includes a T-shirt, medal, ticket for a Flyers regular-season home game and a ticket for that afternoon's 3 p.m. preseason game against the New Jersey Devils. For those looking to add an extra slice of excitement to the event, there will be a Best in Fur costume contest with prizes.

Have fun. Be wild. Be Gritty.

Registration is now open and people can sign up here for the run/walk. Gates open at 6:30 a.m., roads close at 7:20 a.m. and the 5K begins at 8 a.m. Besides the in-person race, which costs $55, there is a virtual option for $50. Funds raised from the evnt will support Flyers Charities, an organization that helps grow the game of hockey and supports local families affected by cancer.

