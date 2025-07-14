Federal Donuts, Asher's Chocolates roll out a Phish-inspired doughnut

Federal Donuts released a new limited edition donut Monday in collaboration with Souderton chocolatier Asher's Chocolate and the rock band Phish.

The My Sweet One doughnut, named after one of the band's songs, includes a chocolate cake base, milk chocolate glaze and a dulce de leche drizzle. It is available through Wednesday at Federal Donuts locations in the Philadelphia area. Asher's Chocolate beer garden in Souderton will be selling them Saturday, too.

The release of doughnut coincides with Phish's concerts at the Mann Center on Tuesday and Wednesday.

A portion of the proceeds from the doughnut's sale will be donated to Phish's WaterWheel Foundation, which raises money for nonprofits working in environmental conservation, food insecurity, music education and other social justice causes. The organization often highlights local groups and foundations along the group's tour route.

This collaboration is the third in a four-part series from Asher's and Federal Donuts. The previous specialty doughnut flavors, cherry cordial and moon rock, both sold out.

"We've had a lot of fun with these collaborations, and this one really brings it all together," Jeff Benjamin, CEO of Federal Donuts & Chicken, said in a statement. "It's a nod to music, a local connection and a way to give back while doing what we love."