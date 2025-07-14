MLB Draft: Tracking the Phillies' Day 2 picks, rounds 4-20

The 2025 MLB Draft picked back up on Monday for rounds 4-20.

With rounds 1-3 on Sunday night, the Phillies stocked up on college pitchers, highlighted by the selection of Arkansas right-hander Gage Wood and his overpowering fastball at 26th overall.

The Phillies then took Iowa left-hander Cade Obermueller with their second-round pick at No. 63, and closed out the night with Vanderbilt right-hander Cody Bowker at pick No. 100 in round 3.

They'll keep stocking the pipeline on Monday with the proceeding rounds.

Here's a rundown of every Phillies draft pick this week as they come in...

Day 1

• Round 1, No. 26 – RHP Gage Wood, Arkansas (NCAA): The 21-year-old Wood brings a dominant fastball and a nasty curve that can pile up strikeouts, along with tons of energy on the mound, too.

Last month, Wood threw the third-ever no-hitter in College World Series history, which included a collegiate record 19 strikeouts and exhibited all his greatest strengths as a pitcher.

The Phillies view Wood as a starter long-term and someone who could potentially be on a fast track to the majors. They can also easily see him as one of Philadelphia's next fan favorites.

You can read more on Wood and the Phillies' outlook for him HERE.

• Round 2, No. 63 – LHP Cade Obermueller, Iowa (NCAA): With a mid-90s fastball and a deceptive slider, Obermueller posted a 5-3 record with a 3.02 ERA in 15 starts this past collegiate season.

The 21-year-old also made a pretty substantial increase in strikeouts from his sophomore to junior year for the Hawkeyes (73 Ks in 2024 up to 117 in 2025) while also cutting down on his walks (41 BBs in 2024 down to 32 in 2025).

• Round 3, No. 100 – RHP Cody Bowker, Vanderbilt (NCAA): Initially a two-way player as a freshman at Georgetown, Bowker decided to commit to pitching full-time and made a transfer to Vanderbilt ahead of his junior season.

In 16 starts, the 21-year-old Bowker went 3-5 with a 4.38 ERA, 99 strikeouts, 28 walks, and 14 home runs surrendered across 72.0 innings pitched.

Bowker has a pretty good fastball, but appears to rely heavily on it to get by, so developing greater command and trust of his other pitches will be key to his development.

Day 2

• Round 4, No. 131 – RHP Sean Youngerman, Oklahoma State (NCAA): The Phillies continued to stick within the college ranks, and at pitcher, to open up their work on Day 2.

Youngerman made 15 appearances as a junior for Oklahoma State this past season, mostly as a reliever. He registered a 2.23 ERA across 32.1 innings pitched and struck out 37, while also keeping the walks to an absolute minimum with only three surrendered.

There might be starting potential, but as the 21-year-old's MLB.com scouting report details, his 6'3" and 230-pound build can throw just a bit harder when he's stepping out of the bullpen.

More to come...

