MLB Draft: Phillies select Arkansas right-hander Gage Wood at No. 26

Gage Wood, a right-handed pitcher out of the University of Arkansas, is the Phillies' selection at 26th overall in the 2025 MLB Draft.

The 21-year-old only has a combined 13 starts in college over the past two years, going 4-1 with a 3.82 ERA across 37.2 innings pitched this past season.

But he brings some good velocity with a mid-high-90s fastball, along with a curve that can have some nasty bite to it.

Here's the real standout on Wood's tape, though: Last month in the College World Series, Wood threw the tournament's third-ever no-hitter against Murray State, which included a college record 19 strikeouts.

He was filthy.

He had considerable stock among MLB's prospect rankings, too, coming in as the draft class' 23rd-ranked prospect, per MLB Pipeline.

Wood, an Arkansas native, is listed at 6'0" and 205 pounds, and because of his age and status as a rising senior in the NCAA, he is presumably on a faster track to the majors, which might be notable to the outlook of the Phillies' starting rotation within the next couple of years.

Ranger Suárez is due up for free agency, Zack Wheeler has stated on several occasions that he intends to retire after his current contract is up after 2027, and while Aaron Nola should remain as a mainstay, prospects Andrew Painter and Mick Abel are still considered to become the next couple of key starters at some point soon.

Now Wood could play into that picture, too.

“The reality is there is a drop-off in the total grouping of players that go 1-10 and 11-20 versus 21-30," said Brian Barber, the Phillies' assistant general manager and amateur scouting lead, ahead of the draft earlier this week. "We’ve been able to find what we believe are valuable picks in those times. You never know when a guy falls that you think might go otherwise, so you have to be prepared for anybody."

The Phillies were ready to take Wood when he was still on the board for them on Sunday night, and they're hoping he proves a crucial arm that fell to them.

