More News:

August 06, 2021

Penn unveils plans for new student performing arts center

The university aims to build a 36,000-square-foot facility near 33rd and Chestnut streets

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Development Colleges
Penn Arts Plans Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A new performing arts center planned at the University of Pennsylvania will serve undergraduate student groups in theater, dance, instrumental and vocal music, comedy and spoken word.

The University of Pennsylvania will design and construct a new performing arts center for students at the University City campus, anticipating a rise in demand for creative spaces among undergraduates at the Ivy League school.

The preliminary plan calls for a 36,000-square-foot facility at 33rd Street and Woodland Walk, adjacent to Lauder and Hill College Houses near King's Court English College House, university officials said.

Penn Map Performing ArtsSource/University of Pennsylvania

A map shows the proposed site for Penn's new student performing arts center.

"The proposed center would serve along with the Platt House, Irvine Auditorium, Houston Hall, Iron Gate Theatre, as well as additional spaces at the ARCH, to create a consortium of spaces for undergraduate students who are making important, imaginative, and innovative strides in theater, dance, instrumental and vocal music, comedy, and spoken word," Penn president Amy Gutmann said.

Planners described the project as entirely student-centered and said it will include a 450-seat theater and contemporary stage. The facility also would have teaching, rehearsal, and practice space, and back-of-the-house support.

The proposal grew from a 2019 study that determined Penn's undergraduates need more performing arts space. The study drew from the university's Performing Arts Council, which has four student councils representing 47 student groups, in addition to about 30 other unaffiliated groups.

The university is now in the process of of reviewing the proposal, conducting architect interviews and collecting student input. Architect selection and project approval are expected this fall.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Development Colleges Philadelphia Universities University of Pennsylvania University City West Philly

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers re-sign Danny Green to two-year deal worth $20 million
Danny_Green_8_Hornets_Sixers_Frese.jpg

Sponsored

Experience the wonders of Lenapehoking Watershed: a place for water, art and culture
Migration by Sarah Kavage.jpg

Education

Nearly 20,000 Philly students are behind on state vaccinations, could face bans from school
School Immunizations

Food & Drink

Tinto's rosé tasting includes wines from nine wineries
rose wine tasting at Tinto

Prevention

N.J. to reverse course, reimplement COVID-19 mask mandate in schools this fall
New Jersey schools masks

Business

Getting paid to pick up litter in Philadelphia: There's an app for that
80521 Glitter app .jpeg

Featured Homes

Limited - 227-31 S 6TH STREET #3SW

FOR SALE! Custom-built showplace in the Lippincott on Washington Square. 3 bed (or 2 bed + home office), 3.5 bath resdeince that has been architecturally designed to incorporate historical and modern design elements. 4,517 sqft | $3,695,000
Limited - 219-29 S 18TH STREET #709

FOR RENT! One-of-a-kind 2 bed, 2.5 bath with a private terrace that sits atop Rittenhouse Square! Private terrace accessible via the living/dining area Great room with coffered ceilings and generous entertaining space. 1,552 sqft | $6,500/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved