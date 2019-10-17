More News:

October 17, 2019

Pennsylvania is auctioning off a 76-year-old, World War II-era DUCK Boat

Next week's auction will feature nearly 600 vehicles, but only one of those vehicles drives on land and floats in water

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Government Vehicles
Pennsylvania DUCK Boat Contributed image/Manheim

The Pennsylvania Department of General Services is auctioning off nearly 600 vehicles, including this 1943 GMC DUCK Boat.

The Pennsylvania Department of General Services is holding an enormous automobile auction on Oct. 22 in order to get rid of vehicles that are no longer used by state agencies. The auction will feature nearly 600 vehicles, including a runaway standout: a 1943 GMC DUCK Boat.

The World War II-era amphibious vehicle is officially called a 1943 GMC DUKW DUKW-353, which is a long title that gets in the way of saying this is a DUCK Boat. 

MORE: Philly officer arrested, suspended for stalking, harassment allegations

The vehicle has a hollow body, which allows it to float, and a single propeller, which allows it to maneuver through bodies of water. It also drives on land. As you can see in the photo atop this story, it is majestic.

Here's a documentary about DUCK Boats, subtitled "The Truck That Went To Sea", which is a fantastic subtitle:

The boat has been driven a scant 2,008 miles, according to the auction listing. It's being sold because it's no longer used by the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources. You can look at some more photos of the very cool DUCK Boat at the listing.

The auction will also include some cars, like a Porsche Cayenne and a Jaguar XF, but honestly who cares about cars when you can buy a DUCK Boat? I certainly do not.

MORE: What to know about proposed bill that would legalize marijuana in Pa.

Buyers at the auction are allowed to purchase vehicles with cash, along with money orders, cashier's checks, certified checks, or bank checks. (Obviously, the best way to buy a decades-old DUCK Boat would be with cash.)

The auction takes place at the Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania Auto Auction in Grantville, Pennsylvania, roughly two hours outside Center City, on Oct. 22. The event begins at 10 a.m. The state is encouraging anyone interested in attending the auction to pre-register.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Government Vehicles Pennsylvania Auctions Boats Transportation World War II History

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles vs. Cowboys: 5 matchups to watch
101719BrandonGraham

Marijuana Legalization

What to know about proposed bill that would legalize marijuana in Pennsylvania
Marijuana legalization bill Pennsylvania

Health Stories

In Honduras, Jefferson Health surgeon finds patients' determination 'astounding'
Honduras Medical Mission Trip 1

Phillies

Odds for Phillies' next manager: Buck Showalter, Joe Girardi are heavy favorites
Joe Girardi Phillies manager odds

Saturday Night Live

Zach Galifianakis on Tina Fey during his very short SNL career: 'God bless her'
Tina Fey Galifianakis

Food & Drink

Barra Rossa hosting six-course Halloween dinner on Mischief Night
Barra Rossa Halloween dinner

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved