Pennsylvania man arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot poll workers

A western Pennsylvania man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly threatened to shoot poll workers when they told him he wasn’t registered to vote.

Christopher Thomas Queen, 48, of Claysville has been charged with terroristic threats and disorderly conduct, according to the Associated Press.

Washington County assistant elections director Melanie Ostrander told the AP that Queen arrived at his polling place, the South Franklin Volunteer Fire Department, at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Workers reportedly told Queen he wasn’t registered to vote, which angered Queen. He then allegedly told poll workers he was going to go get a gun, come back, and shoot them.

The fire department was planning to host a fish fry in the department’s social hall from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, according to an event listing on Facebook.

South Franklin Township had a population of 3,310 in the 2010 Census.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.