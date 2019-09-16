More News:

September 16, 2019

Pennsylvania man blows up home on daughter’s wedding day

Incident being investigated as a suicide, officials say

By PhillyVoice staff
Investigations Explosions
Pennsylvania House Explosion 09162019 Credit/KDKA2 CBS Pittsburgh

This image from KDKA2 in Pittsburgh shows the aftermath of a house explosion in Edgewood, Pa.

The body of a Pennsylvania man believed to have blew up his own home on his daughter's wedding day has been recovered.

The incident is being investigated as a suicide, according to the New York Post.

The man was found dead in the ruins Saturday after a blast and raging fire razed his property in Edgewood, near Pittsburgh, news station WTAE reported.

MORE NEWS: Multi-story deck collapse injures at least 22 in Wildwood

“The whole house was on fire,” neighbor Rochelle Levine told WTAE. “The whole house was one big flame. It just exploded within a couple minutes.”

Police think the man disconnected a gas line and started the blaze, according to news station KDKA.

Authorities found apparent suicide notes in the man's vehicle, KDKA reported.

The Associated Press reported:

Officials have not released the man’s name and they’re awaiting autopsy results to determine how he died.

Police say neighbors reported the homeowner was in the front yard shortly before the fire and explosion Saturday afternoon in Edgewood. Emergency officials say his house collapsed and one next door was damaged.

A memorial has been set up at the site, according to KDKA.

PhillyVoice staff

