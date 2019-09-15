Multi-story deck collapse injures at least 22 in Wildwood

A large, multi-story deck collapse in Wildwood, New Jersey injured at least 22 people, including firefighters, over the weekend.

Multiple people, including children and infants, were trapped under the multi-story deck after it fell to the ground around 6 p.m. on Saturday. Officials told 6ABC at least 22 were injured and taken to area hospitals.

No fatalities have been reported.

At least eight firefighters and their families were injured in the incident, as this weekend is firefighters weekend in Wildwood, according to NJ.com.

