September 14, 2021

Pennsylvania Turnpike lost $104 million in revenue after switching to all-electronic payment, report says

Camera system failures and faulty equipment prevented the system from capturing the license plates of motorists

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
The Pennsylvania Turnpike lost more than $104 million in toll revenue in 2020 partly because its toll-by-plate system failed to record the license plates of 1.8 million vehicles.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike reportedly lost more than $104 million in toll revenue last year because millions of drivers passed through its toll-by-plate system without getting billed.

The turnpike transitioned to all-electronic tolling in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic. It now bills drivers through E-ZPass, which tracks drivers through a transponder, or through its toll-by-plate system, which captures images of license plates and sends invoices to drivers through the mail.

Drivers who didn't use E-ZPass had nearly a 1 in 2 chance of not being billed by the toll-by-plate system, according to an internal report obtained by the Associated Press. Nearly 11 million of the 170 million turnpike rides did not generate revenue. 

Such issues can stem from faulty equipment, camera system failures or the inability to send toll bills to some out-of-state drivers, Mark Muriello, who works for the International Bridge, Toll and Tunnel Association, told the AP.

The turnpike could not bill 1.8 million drivers because the system failed to read the license plate of their vehicles, the report said. In about half of these cases, the plate was not in the frame of the photo. About 41% of image failures were attributed to objects blocking the license plate. A little more than 1% were due to intentional obstructions. 

Motor vehicle agencies also failed to provide driver addresses in more than 1.5 million cases, making it impossible to send bills to some out-of-state drivers. In 1 million cases, bills were undeliverable for other reasons. The remaining 6.7 million cases were marked as "not paid." 

In 2014, the turnpike signed a $45 million contract to transition to all-electronic tolling by 2022, and pays vendor TransCore about $10 million each year to operate the toll-by-plate system. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated that plan to reduce the spread of the virus through toll booths.

The turnpike imposed a 45% rate increase for drivers without E-ZPasses last year amid a decision to lay off hundreds of toll collectors. Drivers that use toll-by-plate pay $95 to cross the state, and E-ZPass users pay $47.

Pennsylvania's toll collection rates are on par with other states' and are slightly better than the national average, state Transportation Secretary Yassmin Gramian told the AP. 

