Montgomery, Chester counties see flooding as intense downpours roll through area

July 11, 2019
Torrential rain fell across the majority of eastern Pennsylvania on Thursday, leaving plenty of roadways and communities flooded.
The National Weather Service reported that up to six inches of rain had fallen in Southeastern Pennsylvania as of 4:45 p.m., and flash flooding was occurring in the area.
According to the National Weather Service, a number of water rescues were reported in Berks County and Montgomery County:
***Flash Flood Emergency*** for southeastern Berks and northwestern Montgomery Counties. This is an extremely dangerous and life threatening situation! Do not attempt to travel in those areas! Serious flash flooding is ongoing with a number of water rescues reported! #PAwx— NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) July 11, 2019
Here's a sampling of the flooding southeastern Pennsylvania saw, with more on its way:
Route 309 in Quakertown is flooded in many locations. Please avoid the area @JimCantore @ReedTimmerAccu @epawawx pic.twitter.com/7jH65W2HEE— Ray Leichner ⚡️⛈🌪 (@stormchaserray) July 11, 2019
Boyertown, PA @phillywx @epawawx pic.twitter.com/ELzQBIPAeO— Greg (@gregjrc) July 11, 2019
Flooding on MacDade Blvd in Glenolden. Several roads nearby closed. @FOX29philly pic.twitter.com/fCauQU656S— Chris O'Connell (@CoconnellFox29) July 11, 2019
Major flooding in Perkasie,Pa in the pennridge baseball field and parking lot @NBCPhiladelphia @6abc #perkasie #pa #weather #flooding pic.twitter.com/YrUfP4JZNz— Kristi (@Krispixtimes2) July 11, 2019
How hard is it raining right now in Philly? Water is dripping from one of the lights INSIDE the @SEPTA train car I'm on right now. ☔ #pawx— Kevin Andrews (@kbart84) July 11, 2019
@6abcadamjoseph flooding on 30 West near Downingtown pic.twitter.com/ObC32mwRoV— iphillyphan (@iPhillyPhan) July 11, 2019
@422Sux Flooding over median pic.twitter.com/7rEkW1D8kR— John Robinson (@jbennett_rob) July 11, 2019
Widespread flash flooding is still occurring in parts of southeastern Berks, northwestern Montgomery, and northern Chester Counties. DO NOT DRIVE THROUGH FLOODED ROADS! https://t.co/WWle2iMKbE— NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) July 11, 2019
Crazy rain here today. First photo shows a manhole cover lifted off the opening by water from below. #flooding pic.twitter.com/Yro2cOZgUA— CharlieJG (@CharlieJG78) July 11, 2019
.@DanSkeldonWFMZ #pawx #boyertown pic.twitter.com/gOLLUulNxz— Chalouch™️ (Cha looch) 🇺🇸 ⚾️🌭 (@ccolsher) July 11, 2019
State Route 562-Douglassville, PA. pic.twitter.com/9OVv0NYt6v— Amy Levengood (@Widowbird17) July 11, 2019
Really coming down here in west chester! @phillywx #pawx pic.twitter.com/SHaN3nLAKW— Andrew C (@Chromaticity91) July 11, 2019
The old daily rainfall record for Allentown *was* 1.17". KABE just picked up 1.43" last hour, and the total for today is up to 2.35" (and counting) #pawx #abewx— Ben Reppert (@WxReppert) July 11, 2019
#MacArthurRoad in #WhitehallTwp is flooding at Mickley Rd below Whitehall Mall, so’s ya know. @mcall #Allentown pic.twitter.com/uLviZuxwTS— Donna Fisher (@DonnaFisherMC) July 11, 2019
MAJOR flooding, 422 westbound after black jax in Douglassville. pic.twitter.com/Y18P17UV4H— 422 SUCKS (@422Sux) July 11, 2019
This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.
