July 11, 2019

Montgomery, Chester counties see flooding as intense downpours roll through area

Most of Southeastern Pennsylvania is under a flood warning through Thursday night

By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Pennsylvania flooding rain weather 7/11 @422Sux/Twitter

Torrential rain fell across the majority of eastern Pennsylvania on Thursday, leaving plenty of roadways and communities flooded, including this stretch of road in Berks County.

Torrential rain fell across the majority of eastern Pennsylvania on Thursday, leaving plenty of roadways and communities flooded.

The National Weather Service reported that up to six inches of rain had fallen in Southeastern Pennsylvania as of 4:45 p.m., and flash flooding was occurring in the area.

According to the National Weather Service, a number of water rescues were reported in Berks County and Montgomery County:

Here's a sampling of the flooding southeastern Pennsylvania saw, with more on its way:

This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Adam Hermann
