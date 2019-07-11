Montgomery, Chester counties see flooding as intense downpours roll through area

Torrential rain fell across the majority of eastern Pennsylvania on Thursday, leaving plenty of roadways and communities flooded.

The National Weather Service reported that up to six inches of rain had fallen in Southeastern Pennsylvania as of 4:45 p.m., and flash flooding was occurring in the area.

According to the National Weather Service, a number of water rescues were reported in Berks County and Montgomery County:

Here's a sampling of the flooding southeastern Pennsylvania saw, with more on its way:

This is a developing story, and will be updated as more information becomes available.

