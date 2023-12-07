More News:

December 07, 2023

Pa. to receive federal grant funding for development of wildlife corridors

Through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, the state will use $840,000 to build roadway crossings for animals

By Cassie Miller, Pennsylvania Capital-Star
Development Roads
Pa. Wildlife Corridor Doug Engle/USA TODAY NETWORK

The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law allocated $350 million for wildlife crossings and related projects over five years; some of that money is coming to Pennsylvania. Above, a wildlife corridor above I-75 in Marion County, Florida.

Pennsylvania is set to receive federal grant money to reduce and prevent the number of deadly collisions between vehicles and wildlife on the Commonwealth’s roadways.

The state will receive $840,000 as part of the Federal Highway Administration’s Wildlife Crossings Pilot Program to develop a strategic plan for wildlife crossings, or corridors, across the Commonwealth’s roadways.

MORE: 13 acres of undeveloped land listed for sale in tiny West Wildwood

The grant funding was announced Tuesday and is part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which allocated $350 million for wildlife crossing and related projects over five years.

In September, State Farm Insurance Company released data showing that Pennsylvania reported the highest number of auto insurance claims filed for animal-vehicle collisions among states between July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023. 

“These numbers are stark, but not probably not surprising for Pennsylvania residents from across the state who’ve been involved in a wildlife-vehicular collision,” PennEnvironment Conservation Advocate Stephanie Wein said of the data.We know the bleak reality is that every year thousands of animals, including deer, bear, elk, game bird and turtles are killed on Pennsylvania’s roads. This endangers both drivers and Pennsylvania’s native wildlife species. This data also highlights the urgency of investing in wildlife corridors across Pennsylvania as a proven solution for helping to avoid wildlife-vehicular collisions.”

Earlier this year, state Rep. Mary Jo Daley (D-Montgomery) reintroduced legislation — HR 87 — to authorize a study on the “current status, management and benefits of conservation corridors” in Pennsylvania, hoping to better protect wildlife and prevent harmful interactions with vehicles.

The study authorized by the resolution would be conducted by the Legislative Budget and Finance Committee and would assist state agencies, such as the Game Commission and Department of Transportation in their efforts to manage wildlife habitat, limit forest fragmentation, and plan connectivity and crossings.

“Pennsylvania is a destination for many seeking to take advantage of its vast recreational opportunities,” Daley, who chairs the Pennsylvania House Tourism, Recreation & Economic Development Committee, said. “By limiting vehicle-wildlife collisions, these corridors make the roads people take to get here safer while nourishing the flora and fauna that people travel to see.”

The resolution passed the House in a 129-72 vote, but has yet to be taken up in the Senate. 

Pennsylvania Capital-Star is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Pennsylvania Capital-Star maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Kim Lyons for questions: info@penncapital-star.com. Follow Pennsylvania Capital-Star on Facebook and Twitter.

Cassie Miller, Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Read more Development Roads Pennsylvania Traffic Highways Wildlife Federal Grants Animals Interstates

Videos

Featured

Purchased - Small Business Owner Managing

Owners Bank promises to make small businesses a priority by offering high-tech, high-touch services
Limited - Cooper -Moorestown Campus Exterior

Cooper University Health Care’s new Moorestown Campus now open

Just In

Must Read

Government

Gov. Shapiro dines at Goldie three days after pro-Palestinian protest targeted its owner
goldie shapiro

Sponsored

Holiday fun in Philly's Fashion District
Limited - Fashion District - Santa Photos

Healthy Eating

To show the benefits of eating vegan, scientists gave twins different diets
Vegan twin study

Celebrities

6 takeaways from Taylor Swift's Time Person of the Year interview
taylor swift time person of the year

Eagles

Eagles vs. Cowboys: Five matchups to watch
120723CeeDeeLamb

Holiday

These Christmas pop-up bars in Philly offer festive drinks and photo opportunities
white elephant christmas bar

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved